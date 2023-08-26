Box office: Dream Girl 2 continues Bollywood's dream run this blockbuster season

Dream Girl 2 made Rs 10.69 crore on its opening day in theatres.

Yet another week, yet another hit in the making. That’s the kind of trend which has emerged for Bollywood this winning season, what with back-to-back successes. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani started it, Gadar 2 broke all barriers, OMG 2 emerged victorious and now Dream Girl 2, too, is set to continue the dreamy run for Bollywood.

The signs were all there that the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer would take a good start at the box office. Still, till a couple of weeks back, it had seemed like a Rs 7-8 crore opener in the making. That too wouldn’t have been bad since Ayushmann Khurrana’s best opener post pandemic was Doctor G at Rs 3.87 crore.

Things started looking better though closer to the release as advance booking embarked on a positive start, what with 50,000+ tickets sold prior to the film hitting the screens. This advance booking was indeed positive and this is when the film started looking like a Rs 9-10 crore opener. Finally, the start was even better at Rs 10.69 crore and that’s positive news indeed for all involved, since with this, Rs 37-40 crore is expected to come in this week.

It’s so good to see a mid-budget film like this emerging as successful too as it gives hope that you don’t always need a big screen event film to entice audiences into theatres. Pathaan was one such film and now Gadar 2 has already joined the big league. However, for this Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilya film to find a place for itself is a big deal too.

Meanwhile, another mid-budget film to be doing really well is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2. The film has now crossed the Rs 128 crore mark in just 15 days and is all set to be a superhit at the box office once it crosses Rs 150 crore. Even though there are many films for competition, it’s expected to reach there before the arrival of Jawan on September 7.

On the other hand, one film which is set to hit the Rs 150 crore mark this weekend itself is Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film has crossed the Rs 148 crore mark. For Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, this is a well-deserved success.

Another well-deserved blockbuster though is Gadar 2 which will be many miles ahead by the close of this weekend when it will likely cross Rs 450 crore in ticket sales. Currently, the film stands at Rs 426.20 crore in a matter of just 15 days and there is a double-digit score each awaiting the film today and tomorrow. It would be the journey from Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore mark that would be observed with keen interest by one and all from the industry as that would make it only the third ever Hindi film after Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) and Pathaan to enter the 500 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources