English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Box office collections: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' takes a poor opening, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' enters 100 Crore Club

    Plus, 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) is expected to cross Rs 425 crore in box office earnings this week.

    Joginder Tuteja
    May 14, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The film has earned over Rs 104 crore at the Indian box office already. (Image: Screen grab/Marvel Studios)

    Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The film has earned over Rs 104 crore at the Indian box office already. (Image: Screen grab/Marvel Studios)

    It was yet another disappointing Friday for Bollywood as Jayeshbhai Jordaar couldn't take a good opening. With just Rs 3.25 crore collected on the first day, the writing on the wall is clear: there won't be much to cheer for Ranveer Singh, Yash Raj Films and others associated with the film.

    As such, this isn't entirely surprising. Other backlog films by premium production house - whose release had to be pushed forward because of the pandemic - have suffered a similar fate.

    Early last year, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, a three-year-old film, was released to a disastrous response. It fetched good reactions on OTT, though.

    Then came Bunty aur Babli 2 at 2021-end, after the second wave had subsided, and ended up a massive flop. The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer had opened to Rs 2.60 crore; Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has done marginally better.

    The final outcome may not be entirely different, though, as critical acclaim is missing for the film, and so is any sort of word of mouth that could help it multiply its numbers on Saturday and Sunday. The film may at best collect Rs 12-13 crore* post the weekend, and then some more during the weekdays before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad take over theatres on Friday. The best-case lifetime earnings for the film could be an estimated Rs 20-25 crore*. In this, the film may well be compared with some of the other box office disappointments of 2022 so far - Attack, Runway 34 and Jersey.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has been in theatres for a week, took a rocking start of Rs 79.50 crore over its first weekend. A little over Rs 20 crore were added to its earnings during the week - that's poor, given that the very first day it launched, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore at the Indian box office. After accounting for second Friday collections of Rs 3.25 crore, the film has gone past the 100-crore mark, earning Rs 104.74 crore so far.

    While the film entered the 100 Crore Club in Week One itself, the Marvel superhero film looks like it might garner lifetime earnings in the Rs 125-130 crore* range. Yes, given the kind of start that the film took, this isn't great trending. However, to put this in perspective, it could well be challenging the lifetime numbers of Bollywood's hit Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore).

    The film which is trending amazingly well, though, is KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). After spending four weeks at the box office, the film accumulated a massive Rs 420.70 crore. This meant the fourth week itself had collections to the tune of around Rs 23 crore. Now even the fifth week has started off reasonably well, as Rs 1.25 crore more have come in. As a result, the overall collections of the Yash starrer stand at Rs 421.95 crore and by the time the current weekend is through, Rs 425 crores is on the cards.

    In terms of lifetime expectations, one can foresee Rs 440* crore as the eventual milestone for the film. That itself would be mind-blowing as it won't be much far away from Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), which had collected 511 crore over its entire theatre run. This has also given hopes to the industry that if a film indeed catches fancy of the audience, the next 500 Crore Club grosser isn't too far away.

    *Estimates. Final numbers awaited

    Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.
    Tags: #100 crore club #Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 #Bollywood #Box office collections #Dhaakad #Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness #Flop films of 2022 #Jayeshbhai Jordaar
    first published: May 14, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.