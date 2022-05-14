Box office collections: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' takes a poor opening, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' enters 100 Crore Club

Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. The film has earned over Rs 104 crore at the Indian box office already. (Image: Screen grab/Marvel Studios)

It was yet another disappointing Friday for Bollywood as Jayeshbhai Jordaar couldn't take a good opening. With just Rs 3.25 crore collected on the first day, the writing on the wall is clear: there won't be much to cheer for Ranveer Singh, Yash Raj Films and others associated with the film.

As such, this isn't entirely surprising. Other backlog films by premium production house - whose release had to be pushed forward because of the pandemic - have suffered a similar fate.

Early last year, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, a three-year-old film, was released to a disastrous response. It fetched good reactions on OTT, though.

Then came Bunty aur Babli 2 at 2021-end, after the second wave had subsided, and ended up a massive flop. The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer had opened to Rs 2.60 crore; Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has done marginally better.

The final outcome may not be entirely different, though, as critical acclaim is missing for the film, and so is any sort of word of mouth that could help it multiply its numbers on Saturday and Sunday. The film may at best collect Rs 12-13 crore* post the weekend, and then some more during the weekdays before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad take over theatres on Friday. The best-case lifetime earnings for the film could be an estimated Rs 20-25 crore*. In this, the film may well be compared with some of the other box office disappointments of 2022 so far - Attack, Runway 34 and Jersey.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has been in theatres for a week, took a rocking start of Rs 79.50 crore over its first weekend. A little over Rs 20 crore were added to its earnings during the week - that's poor, given that the very first day it launched, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore at the Indian box office. After accounting for second Friday collections of Rs 3.25 crore, the film has gone past the 100-crore mark, earning Rs 104.74 crore so far.

While the film entered the 100 Crore Club in Week One itself, the Marvel superhero film looks like it might garner lifetime earnings in the Rs 125-130 crore* range. Yes, given the kind of start that the film took, this isn't great trending. However, to put this in perspective, it could well be challenging the lifetime numbers of Bollywood's hit Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 129.10 crore).

The film which is trending amazingly well, though, is KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). After spending four weeks at the box office, the film accumulated a massive Rs 420.70 crore. This meant the fourth week itself had collections to the tune of around Rs 23 crore. Now even the fifth week has started off reasonably well, as Rs 1.25 crore more have come in. As a result, the overall collections of the Yash starrer stand at Rs 421.95 crore and by the time the current weekend is through, Rs 425 crores is on the cards.

In terms of lifetime expectations, one can foresee Rs 440* crore as the eventual milestone for the film. That itself would be mind-blowing as it won't be much far away from Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), which had collected 511 crore over its entire theatre run. This has also given hopes to the industry that if a film indeed catches fancy of the audience, the next 500 Crore Club grosser isn't too far away.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources





