Box office collections: Fast X and The Kerala Story still going strong

Fast X is holding fast despite 7 new Hindi releases this Friday: Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Aazam - Rise of a new Don, La Vaste, NRI Wives, Auhaan, Chal Zindagi and 2018 (Hindi). The film has made Rs 85 crore in Week 1 (Screen grab)

Even though half a dozen new Bollywood releases have hit the screens this weekend, it’s last week’s Hollywood release Fast X which is raking in the best numbers followed by The Kerala Story, which released in theatres on May 5, 2023.

The movies that have arrived this Friday are Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Aazam - Rise of a new Don, La Vaste, NRI Wives, Auhaan, Chal Zindagi and even a dubbed Malayalam release 2018. Jogira Sara Ra Ra, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a quintessential grass-roots fun film, had a more spread-out release. Aazam - Rise of a new Don, a crime thriller with Jimmy Shergill calling the shots. Jogira Sara Ra Ra has opened relatively better and since both films have merits for their target audience, one waits to see how collections go up over the weekend.

As for the other Hindi releases, the collections were hardly there though 2018 should see jumps today and tomorrow since it’s one of the biggest hits ever in Malayalam and is already a blockbuster there. The rest are expected to disappear after the opening weekend itself.

Meanwhile the two set films which will keep bringing in numbers are Fast X and The Kerala Story. The Hollywood biggie has now reached Rs 85 crore* in India and with an expected push in collections today and tomorrow, it will enter the 100 Crore Club. Once that happens, it would be the first ever film from Fast and the Furious franchise to hit a century in India. Also, this is no mean achievement since post pandemic, it’s only a few Marvel films that have entered the 100 Crore Club and then Avatar: The Way of Water which was huge. With Fast X set to score in the Rs 115-125 crore range, it’s a solid hit that has benefitted Indian theatrical business this summer.

As for the other film which has kept the footfalls at theatres for three weeks in a row now, it’s The Kerala Story. The film has been exceeding expectations in a huge way ever since its release. First it crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in the first week, then it crossed Rs 90 crore in ticket sales in the second week and now the third week has seen the Rs 40 crore mark being crossed.

The Adah Sharma starrer has now reached Rs 215 crore* and by the close of the fourth weekend, it would have gone past Rs 220 crore with ease. The next big milestone is Rs 225 crore, which would only consolidate its all-time blockbuster status and then a lifetime of over Rs 230 crore is a given. It won’t reach The Kashmir Files lifetime total of Rs 253 crore, but it still is a huge success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources