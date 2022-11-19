 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office collections: Drishyam 2 brings back ‘achche din’ for Bollywood

Joginder Tuteja
Nov 19, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 crossed Rs 15 crore in ticket sales on Day 1 of its release in theatres. Kantara (Hindi) is a blockbuster, with Rs 80 crore in collections so far.

A still from Drishyam 2.

It is finally ‘achche din’ again for Bollywood, going by the opening day collections of Drishyam 2.

The reasons are manifold: The film is neither an event release like Brahmastra nor a holiday release like Ram Setu. It doesn’t have a chartbuster song like ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’, as was the case with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Nor is it a masala big-screen extravaganza like KGF: Chapter 2 or RRR. It’s not even a Hollywood superhero film (Marvel films have continued to do well in India this year). Still, it has opened big, and how.

The film has taken a start of Rs 15.38 crore, and that’s the second best of the year for a Bollywood film after Brahmastra. In fact, the numbers are such that they would have been considered to be quite good even pre-pandemic and here we are talking about the film releasing in the times when audiences are being quite choosy about what to watch on the big screen.

The film has in fact also broken the myth that remakes don’t work any more in theatres. In fact, any such kind of generalisation doesn’t help. You can neither say that all remakes are sure-shot recipes for success, and nor can it be said that since the originals are available on OTT, there would be no takers for the Hindi version. It’s all about whether the right kind of curiosity has been generated for a film during promotion and marketing, and whether the release is right. That’s what has actually gone in favour of Drishyam 2.

The film which hasn’t quite won big, though, is Uunchai. The strategy to give the film a sparse release was based on the assumption that the word of mouth would be so strong that there would be huge demand for it on a day-by-day basis. Well, yes, the collections did jump in the first weekend but then the weekdays didn’t quite stay consistently over the Friday numbers (Rs 1.81 crore). The footfalls were all on the same level as Friday, but then the ticket rates are comparatively lower during the weekdays.