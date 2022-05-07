Box office collections: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' takes an excellent start, 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) enters 400 Crore Club

Core Bollywood film may be struggling to get off to a good start at the box office, but films from other industries are continuing to keep distributors, exhibitors and, most importantly, audiences happy.

First it was Telugu industry's RRR that did superb business in Hindi and then Kannada film industry's KGF: Chapter 2, which went on to set records in Hindi. Now, it's back to Hollywood scoring all over again after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which emerged as one of the best openers of all times in India.

On Friday, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected Rs 27.50 crore at the box office. The distribution team in India did well by opening the advance booking of the film a month prior to release. As a result, the IMAX, 4DX and 3D screens started getting filled quickly and as the days progressed, other versions started gaining good traction as well. As has been seen in the recent past, early advance booking results in a lot of buzz. In the case of KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi], early advanced bookings helped it take a record start of Rs 53.95 crore.

Of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn't aiming for these kind of numbers and anything in excess of Rs 20 crore would have been huge. This is what happened and the film could well have aimed for Rs 30 crore had the brand name of Doctor Strange been even bigger. Unlike Spider-Man, Captain America, IronMan and Thor, Doctor Strange is still an evolving name in the superhero market and the fact that it has still opened to such a stupendous response gives hope that the next one is going to take a blockbuster start.

Amongst Hollywood releases in India, the film has taken the fourth biggest opening of all times. While Avengers: End Game leads at Rs 53.10 crore, Spider-Man: No Way Home followed with opening-day collections of Rs 32.67 crore. Another Avengers outing, Avengers: Infinity War started with Rs 31.30 crore and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has followed up with Rs 27.50 crore. Interestingly, each of these four films is a Marvel outing, which shows how in quick time it has occupied the No. 1 spot amongst the biggest Hollywood studios to make a mark.

Also this week, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) entered the 400 Crore Club, a feat that has been accomplished by only one other film in Hindi, Baahubali: The Conclusion [Rs 511 crore]. That too was a dubbed film from the south and the same is the case with this Prashant Neel-directed action drama which has collected Rs 401.80 crore already.

There have been several Bollywood releases that have found an entry into the 300 Crore Club [Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Padmaavat, Sultan]. However, none have managed to enter the 400 Crore Club and only Dangal came close, with Rs 387.38 crore in lifetime earnings. KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi], of course, is still playing in theatres and is set for an even bigger lifetime collection - possibly in the vicinity of Rs 430 crore.

The film will keep running alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for yet another week before facing competition from other films from Bollywood.

Upcoming releases

First to arrive would be Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is a Yash Raj outing and has Ranveer Singh in the lead. It's a social drama comedy and is expected to do well on the basis of word of mouth. However the one that should take a good opening as well and take a double-digit start, something which is coming at a premium today, is Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a family film.

Also releasing next week is Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead with Arjun Rampal as the baddie. The dark action thriller is expected to work amongst followers of this genre. This would be followed by Ayushmann Khurranna's Anek, the promo of which has just been revealed and promises an action drama with a geopolitical theme to it.

There is a lot of variety in stores and one just hopes that Bollywood too starts contributing to blockbusters that have been raining at the box office.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources