Box office collection: Salman Khan Films' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crosses Rs 15.8 crore on Day 1

Joginder Tuteja
Apr 22, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan takes the second biggest opening of 2023, after Pathaan - which made Rs 57 crore on Day 1.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram.

Released in theatres on Friday - April 21, 2023 - Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken an opening of Rs 15.81 crore at the box office.

Industry insiders say expectations for Day 1 collections had to be revised down from Rs 20 crore, once it became clear last weekend that Eid would fall on Saturday and not Friday as earlier anticipated. The silver lining is that with Eid falling on Saturday (and not Sunday, which was also a real possibility), a jump in numbers is expected over the rest of the weekend.

For now, the film has managed to go past the Day 1 numbers for Bholaa's  (Rs 11.20 crore) as well as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore). As for Pathaan, that film was in a different league altogether at Rs 57 crore.

The Salman Khan starrer is expected to garner good numbers by the close of weekend, too - enough to comfortably go past the first three days' earnings of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 36.59 crore (that film had released on the partial holiday of Holi on Wednesday and then Thursday and Friday were regular working days).