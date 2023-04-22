Box office collection: Salman Khan Films' Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crosses Rs 15.8 crore on Day 1

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram.

Released in theatres on Friday - April 21, 2023 - Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken an opening of Rs 15.81 crore at the box office.

Industry insiders say expectations for Day 1 collections had to be revised down from Rs 20 crore, once it became clear last weekend that Eid would fall on Saturday and not Friday as earlier anticipated. The silver lining is that with Eid falling on Saturday (and not Sunday, which was also a real possibility), a jump in numbers is expected over the rest of the weekend.

For now, the film has managed to go past the Day 1 numbers for Bholaa's (Rs 11.20 crore) as well as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore). As for Pathaan, that film was in a different league altogether at Rs 57 crore.

The Salman Khan starrer is expected to garner good numbers by the close of weekend, too - enough to comfortably go past the first three days' earnings of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 36.59 crore (that film had released on the partial holiday of Holi on Wednesday and then Thursday and Friday were regular working days).

What has to be seen is where does Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan eventually land. The Eid advantage will be felt right till Monday at least, and in some regions, till even Tuesday. However, post the Eid holiday, it would be a level playing field. The first target that the Farhad Samji-directed film would be aiming for is an entry into the 100 Crore Club, and unless something drastic and totally surprising happens, that should not be a problem. However, for that one would need to see the way the film trends till Tuesday as that would give an idea of how would the box office results pan down in the final run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources