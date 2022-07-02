Box office collection: 'JugJugg Jeeyo' set to go past Rs75 crore

Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'.

In its first week at the box office, JugJugg Jeeyo ended up going past the Rs 50 crore mark, to accumulate Rs 53.66 crore.

Given the scale and size of the film, as well as the appreciation it garnered from audiences, especially at the multiplexes and in the North, it could have gone past the Rs 60 crore mark, but the box office has been quite unpredictable in 2022, with 90 percent of the films actually failing.

The film needed its second Friday to be competitive, and this is what happened - the film made Rs 3.03 crore on its second Friday, taking the family entertainer's earning so far to Rs 56.69 crore.

Industry watchers say Jugjugg Jeeyo could make Rs 13-14 crore over this weekend - the second weekend since the film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar released in theatre. Over its run in theatres, experts say Jugjugg Jeeyo could end up make over Rs 75 crore in ticket sales.

Meanwhile the other two releases of the week are aiming for word-of-mouth to kick in and allow them to attain numbers which are reasonably decent. Let's talk about Rocketry first.

R. Madhavan has given his heart and soul to the film during last four to five years - he is associated with the film not just as an actor but also a producer and writer director. He extensively marketed and promoted the film and released it in seven languages, setting a record. The film is based on the life and achievements of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Collections for the Hindi version are to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore. This is in line with expectations that one had from it on opening day. How the film does commercially will depend on word-of-mouth. And for that, it was required that critics give it a big thumbs up and audiences who watch it on the first day spread the word. As things stand today, this is what has happened from both quarters, and hence there are expectations of good growth over the weekend.

On the other hand Om is on the line of films which released in the late 1980s and early 1990s with Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty in the lead. Producer Ahmed Khan has already presented Tiger Shroff like this in his Baaghi franchise and now has taken it upon himself to do the same with Aditya Roy Kapur too. Though the actor's biggest success stays on to be a love story musical [Aashiqui 2], he showed a glimpse of what he can do as an action hero in Malang. Now in Om, he goes full throttle with director Kapil Verma calling the shots.

The action entertainer with '80s masala raked in Rs 1.51 crore on Day 1 (Friday), mostly from single screens. The collections should of course be better given the scale of the film and the budget at which it has been made. However given the state of the box office today when nothing can be said with surety around what will eventually work or not, it would be all about taking what comes the way of a film. Hence, it would now boil down to the kind of traction which is further seen amongst the mass audiences.