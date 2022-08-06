Box office collection: 'Ek Villain Returns' is a fair earner, 'Shamshera' is out, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' finally enters 100 Crore Club

After the huge disappointment of Shamshera last week, there is some semblance of recovery at the box office: Ek Villain Returns, a suspense thriller starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, has done a fair amount of business in Week 1.

To be sure, it was expected that the film would do even better business than it did - considering it had a good opening weekend. But collections slowed down over the weekdays. Thankfully, the second Friday has held well too, and the film's earnings now stand at Rs 34.50 crore.

So far, 2022 has not been a great year for the majority of Bollywood films. The last Hindi film that managed to do good business was JugJugg Jeeyo which brought in Rs 85 crore. Now, analysts say, Ek Villain Returns should go more than half of that. In fact, if things go its way in the holiday season ahead and a few shows are reserved for it, then lifetime earnings of Rs 45-48 crore are on the cards.

Meanwhile, Shamshera has proven to be a colossal disaster at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer could bring in just a little over a couple of crores in the entire second week, which is almost a 95 percent decline compared to its first week. Really, no one could have ever imagined that something like this could happen to a big-ticket film by YRF. The film's earnings currently stand at Rs 43 crore, and it looks like it may eventually end up doing less business than Ek Villain Returns.

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, it has crossed Rs 100 crore in ticket sales in India, and kept the count up for the 100 Crore Club successes of 2022. It has taken a couple of extra weeks to reach here since it had slowed down a lot after a terrific opening weekend. However, the fact that it has still managed to reach this landmark is testimony to the fact that Marvel fans would make even a bad film some sort of a success. One wonders, though, whether they would tolerate the next superhero instalment in the same way at theatres if it’s a poor profit like this since loyalty too dries up after a while. Still, at least for the exhibitors, the movie did its job in keeping the lights on at theatres.

Lights are expected to glitter, though, in the week to come as big-ticket releases Rakshabandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha arrive. Both have been supported by terrific marketing and promotional campaigns. While Akshay Kumar is leading the charge for Rakshabandhan, which tells a simple story to the family audiences, Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen after years and aims to tell a classic for a wide segment of audiences. There is a lot of noise from disruptive elements, especially around Laal Singh Chaddha, though it is irrelevant and inconsequential since it’s nothing but chatter on social media.

Eventually both films will speak a language of their own and if the end product is good (which is indeed expected), then it would be Bollywood that will emerge victorious. Since the films are arriving on the partial holiday of Rakshabandhan on Thursday, August 11, a combined total of Rs 30 crore is on the cards for the first weekend, which should be good enough to get the box office back in action.