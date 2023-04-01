 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa woos mass audiences, crosses Rs18 crore by Friday

Joginder Tuteja
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 falters after a good start; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brings up a total of around Rs 136 crore so far; Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is at Rs 17.30 crore.

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa stars Devgn, Tabu, Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Mishra. (Image source: Twitter/AjayDevgn)

Mass belts have accounted for more than half the collections for Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa on Days 1 and 2 of its run in theatres. The film released on Thursday (March 30, 2023), which being Ram Navami was a partial holiday. Collections on Day 1 (Thursday) stood at Rs 11.20 crore. By Friday, Bholaa had amassed another Rs 7.40 crore to take the earnings so far to Rs 18.60 crore.

Usually, there's a 50:50 split in earnings from the national multiplex chains and the rest of the country for big Bollywood releases. That said non-national theatres have contributed 60 percent to the earnings of Bholaa so far. A skew in the opposite direction is visible for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, starring Rani Mukerji, which was more multiplex-oriented and where over 70 percent of the numbers have come in from premium properties.

The numbers for Bholaa dipped on Friday - a working day for most - but are expected to rise again on Saturday and climb higher on Sunday, in line with the trends seen in mass-centric films previously. This is when the action drama is expected to fire away big time and if that happens, and somehow the collections hit the Rs 15 crore mark on Sunday, then it would be pretty much game on.

Meanwhile, last week it was Hollywood that kept the audiences busy as John Wick: Chapter 4 ended up bringing in Rs 36 crore*. Not that these were great numbers, but then when the majority of Bollywood films are failing left, right and center and even Rs 20-30 crore are hard to come by, at least these are decent enough numbers.