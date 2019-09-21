Box office bonanza: Check out the films that gave the best returns this year

These are exciting times for the film industry, theatre businesses and of course the audience that is enjoying content like never before.

This year is turning out to be one of the best for the movie sector, not only because of hit films but also because of the strong returns these films bring in, adding cheer to the space.

Take for example Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. Still running in theatres, it has already managed to earn more than double its Rs 30 crore investment, so far pocketing Rs 72 crore. A 140 percent+ return.

Return on investment (RoI) is calculated by deducting the budget from the collections (collections minus budget is equal to RoI). To calculate the percentage, the RoI is divided by the budget and multiplied by 100.

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla is another prime example. Made at Rs 10 crore, the crime drama stood tall at the box office thanks to its compelling storyline and minted around Rs 88 crore.

Whoever said big things come in small packages was right. The film’s RoI is a whopping Rs 78 crore which has made it the most profitable film of 2019.

In fact, an analysis of film budgets and their earnings this year shows that medium and small movies have topped the chart in terms of profits. Further proof comes from Mission Mangal that featured a host of stars including the hit machine Akshay Kumar.

Despite being a multi-starrer, Mission Mangal was made at a controlled budget of Rs 32 crore. And the space drama ended up making a double century at the box office earning as much as Rs 168 crore in profits (RoI of 525 percent).

Film Budget Lifetime ROI ROI (percent) Badla Rs 10 crore Rs 88 crore Rs 78 crore 780 Mission Mangal Rs 32 crore Rs 200 crore Rs 168 crore 525 Uri: The Surgical Strike Rs 44 crore Rs 244 crore Rs 200 crore 454 The Tashkent Files Rs 4 crore Rs 16 crore Rs 12 crore 318 Kabir Singh Rs 68 crore Rs 278 crore Rs 210 crore 308

Along with Badla and Mission Mangal, films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Tashkent Files and Kabir Singh have made it to the list of top five films with the best returns this year.

Currently, Dream Girl is at the eighth position and has left behind Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 in the race.

It is also important to note that most of the films in the list have cast big Bollywood stars, yet managed to keep the budget controlled. Astronomical star fees is a reason for budgets going overboard and this is why production houses are saying no to it.

After all, these days even a Bollywood biggie cannot guarantee success if the content is weak. Be it Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Salman Khan’s Tubelight or Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.