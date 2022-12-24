Box office: Avatar: The Way of Water enters 200 Crore Club in India

It’s an Avatar: The Way of Water wave all the way. James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle had an excellent first week and the second week has begun well too.

For starters, Avatar 2 made over Rs 40 crore in ticket sales in India in its first weekend from December 16-18, 2022. Now, it’s quite rare for films to meet with such success, and this fantasy drama managed to do it with aplomb.

Box office collections for the film sustained during the weekdays, too, with over Rs 60 crore coming in between Monday and Thursday (December 19 and 22). Now, that pretty much established that here was a movie that was here to stay.

Proof of the pudding: The second Friday showed excellent hold. While Avatar 2 ticket sales across India totalled Rs 13 crore on Thursday, Friday's numbers were around that much again - an indicator that the film remains the first choice for audiences.

As a result, the film's collections currently stand at Rs 203 crore* - these are blockbuster numbers for a film that has been in theatres for just eight days. Also, it has become the fourth Hollywood film to go past the Rs 200 crore mark in India; the others being Avengers: End Game (Rs 364 crore), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 226 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 218.41 crore). The film is likely to surpass the lifetime earnings of Avengers: Infinity War by this weekend at the current pace.

Meanwhile, Cirkus has quite some distance to cover as the start has been underwhelming. There were a lot of expectations from this film. Back in 2018, when Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh came together for Simmba, they scored an opening weekend of Rs 75 crore. So even with fierce competition from Avatar: The Way of Water, the expectation was that the film would make over Rs 50 crore in its first weekend. However, since the start is low with Rs7.50 crore* coming in on Day 1, and Weekend 1 earnings will likely fall way short of Simmba.

All eyes are now on the kind of growth that the film takes today and tomorrow which will likely set the tone for the weekdays. There are number of non-working days that the film can leverage right up to January 1. But the film needs to see a turnaround, to make the most of the year-end. Meanwhile, one can expect Drishyam 2 to see decent numbers coming in for the next few days as well since it’s a set film and the heat is still on. This was evidenced from numbers that came in during the weekdays gone by when Rs 70-80 lakh came on a regular basis for the Ajay Devgn starrer. Fair collections on the sixth Friday took the earnings so far to over Rs 225 crore. It won’t be surprising if the film comes quite close to the Rs 230 crore mark by the time the sixth week is through. The film is a blockbuster and one can well imagine the kind of eyeballs that it will attract when it gets an OTT premiere in a few weeks from now. *Estimates. Final numbers awaited Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal.

READ MORE