Box office: Avatar: The Way of Water enters 200 Crore Club in India

Joginder Tuteja
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST

Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh in the lead, takes a slow start. Drishyam 2 crosses Rs 225 crore.

It’s an Avatar: The Way of Water wave all the way. James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle had an excellent first week and the second week has begun well too.

For starters, Avatar 2 made over Rs 40 crore in ticket sales in India in its first weekend from December 16-18, 2022. Now, it’s quite rare for films to meet with such success, and this fantasy drama managed to do it with aplomb.

Box office collections for the film sustained during the weekdays, too, with over Rs 60 crore coming in between Monday and Thursday (December 19 and 22). Now, that pretty much established that here was a movie that was here to stay.

Proof of the pudding: The second Friday showed excellent hold. While Avatar 2 ticket sales across India totalled Rs 13 crore on Thursday, Friday's numbers were around that much again - an indicator that the film remains the first choice for audiences.

As a result, the film's collections currently stand at Rs 203 crore* - these are blockbuster numbers for a film that has been in theatres for just eight days. Also, it has become the fourth Hollywood film to go past the Rs 200 crore mark in India; the others being Avengers: End Game (Rs 364 crore), Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 226 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 218.41 crore). The film is likely to surpass the lifetime earnings of Avengers: Infinity War by this weekend at the current pace.

Meanwhile, Cirkus has quite some distance to cover as the start has been underwhelming. There were a lot of expectations from this film. Back in 2018, when Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh came together for Simmba, they scored an opening weekend of Rs 75 crore. So even with fierce competition from Avatar: The Way of Water, the expectation was that the film would make over Rs 50 crore in its first weekend. However, since the start is low with Rs7.50 crore* coming in on Day 1, and Weekend 1 earnings will likely fall way short of Simmba.