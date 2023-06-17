Box Office | Adipurush takes an excellent opening, all set to enter Rs 100 crore club on the first weekend itself

Adipurush clocked Rs 35 crore box-office earnings on its opening day.

This summer, the heat is on at the box office, what with yet another biggie taking a bumper opening. Earlier this year, it was Pathaan that went on to score a half-century at the box office on its very first day. Then last notable Bollywood release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, too, has exceeded expectations and now scored a lifetime of over Rs 60 crore and still counting. The good times are continuing, what with Adipurush, too, surpassing all the predictions and going past the Rs 35 crore mark in just the Hindi version.

The film has seen a massive theatrical release as it’s a true pan-India release and hence there is a large penetration in the south markets as well, especially Telugu. However such has been the kind of craze and hype to catch the film in rest of the country as well that just even the Hindi version is seeing massive collections, what with Rs 37 crore* coming in. Till a few days before the release, it had seemed that the film will start in Rs 20-25 crore range. However, expectations continued to soar till the eve of release and it seemed like Rs 30-32 crore Friday was on the cards. Well, the Om Raut-directed epic saga has gone far ahead of that and is in the process to set the base for a massive weekend ahead.

The film should collect Rs 35 crore each at the very minimum today, as well and tomorrow, and that will ensure overall weekend numbers to go past the 100-crore mark rather comfortably. In fact, that’s a pessimistic take because ideally there would be some sort of increase in footfalls for sure, as evidenced in the advance booking numbers so far, and hence a weekend of Rs 110 crore seems possible.

The industry was in the lookout of a big film that opens huge as well and while The Kerala Story has done the job by collecting a massive Rs 245 crore over a period of time due to excellent word of mouth, Adipurush has taken an early head start and, hence, it would be aiming to reach the big numbers within a couple of weeks itself. Where does it go from there, after reaching that mark would be known once the film passes the Monday test.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has passed with distinction after its stay at the box office for 15 days, what with over Rs 25 crore coming in the second week and then the collections managing to stay over the Rs 1 crore mark on its third Friday as well. Currently, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is standing at Rs 64.08 crore and with a good jump already being evidenced today, the third week will take it really close to Rs 70 crore mark with a lifetime in quest for that Rs 75 crore milestone.

Director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan have delivered yet another solid box-office success after Luka Chuppi (2019) and one now waits to see what do they pick up next.

Note: All collection figures from production and distribution sources.