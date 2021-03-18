BookMyShow's pay per view platform gets highest pre-booking for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Representative image

BookMyShow Stream, the pay per view platform by BookMyShow that was launched earlier this year, is seeing strong traction for its new offering.

The platform which opened pre-booking for its new offering Zack Snyder's Justice League from March 6 sold over 31,000 streams in pre-bookings.

The film which was made available to viewers for Rs 149 on BookMyShow Stream surpassed the streams of all previous movies on the platform, including total streams for Tenet.

BookMyShow Stream which was launched on February 5 so far has added 42 premieres and exclusive titles on the platform.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League's pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVOD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle, is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns,” said Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Transaction video on-demand (TVOD) is a traditional model that has always existed globally. In markets like US, theatrical business is followed by a TVOD model and then the movie goes on television and then to a video streaming platform. So, the cycle is defined in many markets. However, it is not the same in India.

In fact, experts say that the TVOD model is not scalable in India as Indians want content for free. Plus, they also think that for this model only smaller films would be appropriate as large films cannot afford to take chances with new revenue models.

On the other hand, some experts believe that on the TVOD model, a piece of content is available to more than one viewer which makes it cost effective.

Adding to this, experts said that the success of TVOD model as a sustainable one will be hugely driven by the merit of content that a platform has.

If we look at the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on BookMyShow Stream, the movie catered to the soaring demand of DC fans in India and this is probably why the film was able to gain strong traction amid Indian audience.

Along with Zack Snyder's Justice League, the TVOD platform is also running a DC Universe theme this week and will offer select movies from the franchise which will be available for renting or buying.

It looks like fans of superhero ventures have a lot to look forward to.