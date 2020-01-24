BookMyShow sees record ticket sales at 2.1 million, courtesy festive period, movie clashes at BO

Clashes at the box office are not always bad for business, case in point being the strong footfall and ticket sales despite tough contest at the box office during the second week of January.

Bollywood saw a clash between Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji on January 10. At the same time, the south film space saw a clash between Rajnikant’s Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevaaru.

In terms of ticket sales, BookMyShow saw a sale of 2.1 million tickets for a single day on January 12. The platform sold one million tickets every day for seven consecutive days for the first time ever, with five star-studded blockbuster films contributing to the high growth in ticket sales.

The massive number of ticket sales can be attributed to the clash between biggies in Hindi cinema together with blockbusters from the film industry in the south.

The tickets to these films were bought across over 8,000 screens. Audiences across age groups and languages caught the new releases over this festive period with the top 10 Indian cities of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Kochi contributing to maximum footfall.

Hindi, Telugu and Tamil were among the top performing languages contributing to this good growth in ticket sales.

After a strong 2019, the film industry has started 2020 on a sturdy note with the festive period contributing significantly to the movie business.

So far, Tanhaji has pocketed over Rs 197 crore and Darbar Rs 200 crore worldwide in 11 days.

As for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film clocked Rs 220 crore gross worldwide and Rs 143 crore share in India. Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevaaru has collected Rs 127 crore worldwide and Rs 107 crore at the domestic box office in 13 days.

The strong box office numbers posted by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevaaru is a good sign for regional films, especially after last year, when business for regional content remained muted, particularly for Tamil and Telugu films, between October and December.