Book review: Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation proves that he’s a big movie geek

Karthik Keramalu
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

Cinema Speculation is a fun throwback to the era when going to the theatres was a big deal.

In Cinema Speculation, Quentin Tarantino's writing style is similar to the one you’ll find in his blockbusters – informal with a dose of profanity.

I recently watched Joe Swanberg’s comedy drama Hannah Takes the Stairs because I’m a fan of his Netflix series Easy, and found it to be rather underwhelming. Nevertheless, I liked some of the conversations and the performances. If I have to sum up my thoughts about the movie, though, I’ll have to borrow the internet lingo: “it’s all about the feels.”

Cinema Speculation, 2022 (W&N, 400 pgs, Rs 899).

That’s how I felt about Quentin Tarantino’s dive into non-fiction, Cinema Speculation. He brings those unquestionable “feels” to the pages, unlike more seasoned essayists.

Tarantino starts by writing about how he grew up watching movies with his mother and, later, other adults – he presents these anecdotes as though they happened just yesterday. It seems like he’s revisiting them for a grander purpose (probably thanking the moviemakers and the movies that helped him to shape his passion). His nostalgic lenses carry Westerns, action thrillers, gory scenes from horror dramas, and the memories of having caught them in packed houses in the 1960s and 1970s America. He explains his initial reaction, and then goes on to extract the tiny points that he liked in each of them.

He also dedicates an essay to a film critic and another one to a guy who once upon a time dated his mother’s best friend. Again, doesn’t Cinema Speculation feel like a weighty thank you note to his early mentors? Tarantino, just like any master in a creative field, has inspired many minds around the world. He makes stunt choreography look spectacular on the big screen. His characters are also known for their smart turns of phrase – that’s a rarity since dialogues are pushed to the second tier in actioners.

In the newly released book, his writing style is similar to the one you’ll find in his blockbusters – informal with a dose of profanity. But he italicizes many words and sometimes even the names of the actors. What’s the use of emphasizing almost every other word in a paragraph that’s barely longer than an inch? Although my interest in Cinema Speculation was to see Tarantino’s handpicked choices, I was also forced to stress on several verbs and adjectives.