Book excerpt | Irrfan: A Life in Movies pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, offers a glimpse into the world of cinema

Irrfan Khan in Haider (Screen grab/Netflix)

A little over three years after actor Irrfan Khan died from cancer on April 29, 2020, film critic Shubhra Gupta and Pan Macmillan have brought out a book of interviews with actors and filmmakers who had worked with him over his 30-year career in the movies. Shyam Benegal, Naseeruddin Shah, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rajat Kapoor, Mira Nair, Shoojit Sircar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nikkhil Advani, Homi Adajania and Pankaj Tripathi are among the people whom Gupta interviewed for the book.

Pan Macmillan India; 397 pages; Rs 899

In addition to reminding us once again of the sheer range and depth of work that Irrfan Khan did in the three decades before his death (The Lunch Box, Maqbool, Qissa, Angrezi Medium), the book offers a glimpse into a different side of Bollywood - one where those who love movies give each other a leg-up, form lasting connections and can be brutally honest with each other (there's a segment where one of the interviewees cops to asking Irrfan Khan why he was so bad in advertisements).

It's also rare for filmmakers to dissect a fellow actor's art, and what they brought to each character and each film. No vapid, vacuous responses seem to mar the stories and observations the interviewees share - perhaps it is easier to do this posthumously and for an actor who was deemed talented; perhaps it's a result of the editing. Judge for yourself. Excerpted below is a section of Gupta's interview with Vishal Bhardwaj who worked with Khan on films such as Maqbool (2003) and Haider (2014).

Shubhra Gupta: It’s well known that when you started to cast for Maqbool, Irrfan was not your first choice. What made you gravitate towards Irrfan, and what was it like to work with him in that film?

Vishal Bhardwaj: I think it was destiny which brought us together, because some other actor was meant to be playing Maqbool. When I watched the trial of his film Haasil, I was blown away by his performance. Somewhere in my heart, I wished I had seen Haasil earlier. But by that time the other actor was finalized. Somewhere along the line, when we came closer to our shoot, we had some date issues with the other actor. Immediately I contacted Irrfan. He heard the script, loved it and came on board. It was destiny.

SG: The two of you coming together – tell me a little bit about that magic, that alchemy.

VB: Irrfan was a great actor. But beyond that, he was a very evolved human being. A very aware person. His views about relationships, his worldview about politics and religion were very evolved. And as we started working together, we gradually got close and became friends. Itna khoobsurat insaan tha dil se [He was a beautiful person at heart]; there was no malice within him. And to add to that, he had a khatarnak [deadly] sense of humour. He could find humour in anything.

When we started working together, I used to find it odd that sometimes he was so natural in front of the camera, it seemed like he wasn’t even acting. So I had my doubts whether he had even come prepared or if he just walked in front of the camera without any preparation or homework. He always used to say that one per cent of what we do behind the camera translates into twenty per cent on camera. He used to be very subtle in his approach; he was so natural. Tabu and I used to tease him a lot because of a habit he had – sometimes he used to talk double-double. Kaun-kaun, kya-kya. So we would all talk like that amongst ourselves when Irrfan was around: hum-hum, kaun-kaun, kya-kya.

Irrfan could take a dialogue and make it his own, turn it into a rhythm. He didn’t really sing a lot; he wasn’t good at singing, but he was good at feeling music. I think he was one of those Sufi men. There was some Sufism inside him; he was born with it. So if Irrfan didn’t work on acting in this lifetime, if he was in any other profession – politics or anything – his spirituality would have still come to the fore.

SG: You mentioned Tabu. How did this pairing come about? Every time they appear on screen, they just light it up.

VB: When I was working on Maqbool, the first people that I cast were Tabu and Naseer bhai [Naseeruddin Shah]. It was a transitional phase for Tabu, because she had begun a journey after Maachis* and this [Maqbool] was eight–nine years after Maachis. So a different kind of phase had begun for her. Back then Irrfan used to do supporting roles, so I did doubt what Tabu’s attitude would be, because she was coming from the mainstream, and he was transitioning from a supporting role to the lead. But the chemistry they had together – as people – they connected, you know? They connected very deeply. A lot of scenes, like the ‘meri jaan’ scene – they both performed it so beautifully.

Pankaj Kapur and Irrfan Khan in Maqbool. (Screen grab: Kya Acting Hai on Disney + Hotstar)

SG: Yes, that is a sublime scene.

VB: It didn’t feel like they were actors – it seemed like those two characters were real in the scene. When they were crying during the climax, there was silence on the set. They connected as people. And we made a great triangle – we were so connected with each other.

Even when he was not well – we met only once when he was not well – the three of us, we met for three–four hours. After that, I only met him once, in London, and I think Tabu met him at his place. But the three of us met together only once when he was sick, and we were joking so much, it didn’t feel like Irrfan was unwell. I think, to connect as people is essential. I don’t think just by connecting with someone professionally you can do a good job. Unless you are connected personally, unless you have respect for each other, love for each other, you cannot create magic on screen. Magic gets created on its own when all these things come together.

SG: Everybody I have spoken to has told me about your very special connection with Irrfan. Mira Nair said she was in touch on and off. Tigmanshu Dhulia and he were close friends from drama school, and they kept in touch. But I’m constantly being told how you and Irrfan had something really special together. So tell me a little bit about that.

VB: It was beyond explanation, our connection. And that’s why, I think, I’m still affected when I talk about him, and therefore I was avoiding talking to you. Because I don’t want to talk about him – I’m still very affected by his going away. I still get ... I start missing him. Give me two minutes.

SG: Please, take your time.

VB: Yeah, sorry ... So that’s why I was not ... I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I didn’t want to talk about him. I thought maybe I was over it but I was wrong; I am still very affected by his departure. Because it was not just ... we never talked deeply about work, about acting or performance or scripts. Everything used to just casually happen on its own. Even during Haider, when I approached him. He was very busy in those days, and I told him that he should read it once. ‘This is a very zabardast character – you’d be able to play him,’ I said. Sometimes he didn’t do parts simply because the role was very good. His intention towards every project was clear. He read it and told me that this script should definitely be made into a film: ‘To this day, nobody has done anything like this on Kashmir, so I will do it.’ I don’t know from where he dug out those five–six days. On 26 January, we started the shoot in Kashmir. He was available only on those five–six days.

Once, during Ishqiya [2010], we had a small fight. He was supposed to do Arshad Warsi’s part. When he didn’t do it, I had a small fight with him over that. And I didn’t work with him for many years; then I approached him again. Because everyone was saying no to that character he played in 7 Khoon Maaf – that masochist husband. I called him on the phone – I still remember, it was in Mussoorie. I said, ‘Look, everyone is saying no.’ He said, ‘I will toh do it, because I have to make it up to you.’ He did it just for that reason. And what he did in that, he did very beautifully. This was also his way [of saying] that this style of storytelling is so khoobsurat that I want to be a part of it. After that, he was upset with me again. His part in 7 Khoon Maaf, no matter the length, was very poetic. The entire story had no dialogue; the whole part was done in only poems and songs. Finally, because the length was becoming a bit too much, his story was cut down the most, so he was very upset.

So when he came to do Haider, he said, ‘My first condition is that you will release my entire story of twenty–twenty-five minutes on YouTube.’ I wanted to do it but I could not find that cut.

He was great. I have never told this to anyone, that Meghna [Gulzar] was going through a very bad phase in her life, in her career [before the making of Talvar]. So he said that Gulzar saab must be feeling very low that his daughter is not able to do well. And this was a good script; he wanted to do it. ‘If not for Meghna, I want to do it for Gulzar saab.’ He was a great human being, and his selection was not only based on the role. He would look at the intention of the whole film and then want to be a part of it.

Excerpted from Irrfan: A Life In Movies by Shubhra Gupta, with permission from Pan Macmillan India.