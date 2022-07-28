Bollywood’s weak show worries exhibitors; Hindi box office business may drop in Q2

Another big multi-starrer Bollywood film has flopped. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera continued the unsuccessful streak of Hindi films this year, making theatre owners nervous.

The film, released on July 22, got low footfalls in theatres and in some cases, there were no audiences at all.

“First-day shows got cancelled, which is unheard of for such a big film. And shows got cancelled in Agra and Bhopal. So, it is not just small centres – even in big centres people did not come. Occupancy was low,” said film trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, the film reported first-day collections of Rs 10 crore, similar to Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on June 2 and also saw many shows cancelled.

“Expectations were high and everyone was hoping it (Shamshera) would bring Bollywood’s mojo back after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was the last success (for the Hindi film segment),” said Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and director, Saroj Screens.

He said occupancy in his chain of single-screen cinemas was in the range of 20-40 percent during the weekend, which fell to 10 percent on July 25. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected over Rs 180 crore in India and had houseful shows during its first weekend in Saroj Screens.

No takers

Shamshera was a disaster across cinemas—there were just no takers for the film, said Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Cinemas. The Hindi film segment contributes 50-70 percent of the total box office business of multiplexes, he said.

For exhibitors in the northern belt, Hindi films are their bread and butter, Rathi said.

“Back-to-back weak performances of Hindi films are becoming a concern for the theatre business. While it is great to have a Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2, the mainstream Hindi films need to come back to performing big time for the exhibition sector to grow,” added Rathi.

Samrat Prithviraj, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, earned about Rs 68 crore, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, with a budget of Rs 100 crore, did business of just over Rs 24 crore.

More recently, Jug Jeeyo's collections were below expectations at Rs 85 crore. Rocketry, Shabaash Mithu and Khuda Haafiz 2 reported dismal collections.

“If Bollywood numbers are lower, it impacts the health of the exhibition sector,” said Sharma.

Hindi box office collections are expected to decline 15 percent in the second quarter of FY23 to Rs 875 crore from Q2 levels in FY20, before Covid, despite the release of big-budget films such as Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital.

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on August 11, while Brahmastra is set to hit the screens on September 9.

“Despite the release of a few large-ticket films in the quarter, the Hindi box office is estimated to decline in Q2 of FY23 as small and medium budget films continue to report dismal performance. We believe this is the first time since Q1 of FY18 that the Hindi box office is estimated to decline on a normalised base (no Covid-19 impact),” he added.

Producers and directors are in a panic mode due to Bollywood's weak performance, said Nahta.

“Cinemas are in a very sorry state of affairs. Shows are getting cancelled, films are getting pulled out in two-three days. They (exhibitors) can’t believe that after a lull of one and a half years, they are still waiting for audiences to come. It is purely because of bad content,” Nahta added.

Alternative options

Some small cinemas are planning to close down, said Vishek Chauhan, a single-screen exhibitor in Bihar.

“Small cinemas get films on rentals and they are not getting back what they have spent,” he said. The theatre owner added that the upcoming line-up is not strong enough to boost the confidence of exhibitors.

Nahta also noted that many exhibitors are contemplating alternative businesses.

“In the Hindi line-up, I don’t see any film being a blockbuster. Occasional successes could come but the industry needs a line of successful films or a couple of blockbusters. At least five to six films should be above-average, but don’t know if that will happen,” he said.

Experts noted that regional and Hollywood films continue to have a strong hold at the box office.

The recently released Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to cross Rs 100 crore with its current collections at about Rs 83 crore. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raked in over Rs 120 crore.

“Bollywood doesn’t have a single film this year which is exciting for theatrical audiences. The films are all word-of-mouth films and not exciting in terms of strong opening day numbers,” said an exhibitor who didn't wish to be identified.

“If you look at Hollywood, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's trailer is out and I am already getting inquiries on when the film is going to come in theatres and that they (audience) want to watch this film on the opening day. None of this I have heard for any Bollywood film this year.”

While Hindi film content worries exhibitors, an official of a top multiplex chain said it is too early to write off Bollywood.

“Movies will start performing in the second half, which has a strong line-up. People are stepping out to watch films. There is a supply of films and there is demand. As long as this is happening, there is nothing to worry about,” the official added.