Bollywood's new hero: After a remarkable last year, Rajkummar Rao strikes again with Stree

In Bollywood, the hero of a film has usually been the one who fights the bad guys, saves the day and romances the leading lady. However, the scenario is changing and so is the role of the hero. Names like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have set a new trend and joining this list is Rajkummar Rao.

Rao is one unpredictable actor who has never shied away from being versatile and, in a span of eight years in the film industry, has to his name films that are both critically acclaimed and box office successes.

His choice of films hint that picking unconventional roles is one way for an actor to reinvent oneself. In 2013’s release Shahid, Rao had donned the role of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi who was assassinated in 2010. He was then seen in Trapped, playing the role of a man who gets stuck in an apartment without food, electricity and water. Rao again received audience recognition with his film Newton that was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

At a budget of Rs 9 crore, Newton was a hit with collections to the tune of Rs 22 crore. Then came along romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, and this was the turning point for the actor who was, before this film, considered only for serious roles. He proved his mettle as an actor and added a new dimension to his career.

In an interview, Rao had said he believes Shahid, Trapped, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi are the four films that impacted his career the most.

Films like Newton, Bareilly ki Barfi and his latest offering Stree have put him in the commercial entertainment zone and with this, Rao has created a niche for himself.

While 2017 was a remarkable year for Rajkummar with as many as five releases, 2018 could contribute in a major way to his steady rise to success.