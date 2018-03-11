Bollywood's dry spell! No money, no fun at box office

Looks like the box office is seeing a dry spell when it comes to making money.

While Aleya Sen's Dil Junglee had no new story to tell, Hate Story's fourth edition, too, did not have much to do or say. What was expected to do some good to the industry, 3 Storeys, too, brought in no cheer to the box office.

Coming to numbers, 3 Storeys did an opening of Rs 35,00,000 approximately and Dil Juunglee made only about Rs 25,00,000.

Hate Story 4 still saved the weekend with an average opening. On the opening day, collections were at Rs 3.50 crore. The collection is reasonable but because the last film in the franchise did well, the expectations were for a higher opening day collection.

Hate Story 1 in 2012 made Rs 2,07,00,000, Hate Story 2 in 2014 made about Rs 4,82,00,000 and the best of the lot Hate Story 3 in 2015 clocked Rs 8,54,00,000.

Hate Story 4 did well in places like UP and Bihar and normally you would expect these kind of movies to drop 10-15 percent on day two but this could edge up a little as the morning start in big city multiplexes was very low but it managed to make some headway by the end of the day.

Coming to the older releases, Pari dropped badly on its eighth day as it collected around Rs 50 lakhs which is a drop of 85 percent from day one. The film is looking at lifetime business of under Rs 25 crore though has done a little better in West Bengal.

Pari made about Rs 20,00,00,000 approximately and week two saw the 'not a fairytale' making almost Rs 50,00,000 taking the total collections of the fortnight to near about Rs 20,50,00,000.

With no good news from the box office, Bollywood is now badly waiting for some good news, good stories and some money, too!