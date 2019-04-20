Bollywood's box office success in China is not restricted to Andhadhun

Indian films are yet again making a mark in China, and this time it is Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun, which has become the fourth highest grossing film in the neighbouring nation. But it is not the film’s box office record alone that has come as a surprise. There’s more to it.

It was a Khan film that proved to be a game changer for the Indian film industry when Aamir Khan’s Dangal broke box office records. Khan’s popularity in China, where he is fondly known as Uncle Aamir, is unmatched compared to any other Indian superstar.

Among the highest grossers in China, Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are in the top league. Salman Khan’s film which was titled Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle raked in Rs 316 crore ($45.55 million). But now a non-Khan-starrer, Andhadhun has come in close competition to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In fact, trade experts expect that the film could likely to do a business of Rs 350 crore in China.

Another factor that signals Andhadhun’s or Piano Player’s success in China is more than good box office is the film’s subject. Until now, films with an emotional connect or female-centric films have scored well in China. However, Andhadhun serves a different genre and the fact that it is being appreciated in China reveals that there is a market ready to appreciate unique and intelligent content from India.

In addition, the Chinese audience have a strong liking to thriller films thanks to local productions and South Korean content that are considered champions of the thriller film, which means that the Chinese audience have a refined taste for the thriller genre. Hence, Andhadhun’s grand total in China validates that its success is neither a fluke nor a star attraction.

When films like Andhadhun score well in the overseas market especially China, which is the second largest film market in the world, it shows where Indian films stand at a global scale. And currently, it looks like Indian film industry is having a good time abroad.