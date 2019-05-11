App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood Wrap: Tiger Shroff shows his pull again in SOTY 2, Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De set for a good opening

Student of the Year 2 has beaten initial expectations, Avengers: End Game's sensational run at the Box Office has slowed down, De De Pyaar De could emerge as the dark horse. Read on to find out what happened in Bollywood this week.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@DharmaMovies
Joginder Tuteja

Yet again, a film starring Tiger Shroff has opened well at the Box Office. Tiger Shroff is one of the youngest new entrants and after Baaghi 2, his Student of the Year 2 has taken a double-digit start as well.

The Karan Johar production has earned Rs 12.06 crore on the first day, Tiger's second highest opener so far.

His last release Baaghi 2 was also a sequel and its opening was more than double of SOTY 2 at Rs 25.10 crores. However, it had a huge advantage of action theme going for it, whereas Student of the Year is a light-hearted romantic drama with a sports theme, something that caters to the restricted audience of school and college students.

That's the reason why expectations were restricted for this Punit Malhotra directed film and in that aspect, the start has been doing just fine. In fact, the opening may just have been a wee bit better if not for an all-important IPL match that resulted in lesser footfalls during evening and night shows.

The film has seen mixed reviews, which is on the expected lines since the genre is not really foolproof. The critics hadn't been kind to the first instalment of Student of the Year, yet the Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer fared well on the Box Office.

What works in favour of this Dharma Productions' affair is that the budget of the sequel was less than the first part.

Moreover, unlike 2012 when digital medium was in infancy, it is a huge source of revenue in the current times. As a result, a good chunk of the moolah spent on Student of the Year 2 has already been recovered which makes it a safe bet after the weekend itself.

The film which has gone way past just being safe and in fact roaring aloud when it comes to making huge profits is Avengers: End Game. At the time of writing this piece, the Hollywood biggie has already gone past the lifetime numbers of Sanju [Rs 342.53 crores], hence bringing it next only to Dangal release-to-date [Rs 387.38 crores] when compared to Bollywood films.

The superhero film would come quite close to the 350 crores mark by the time the third weekend is through, hence further reaffirming its global All Time Blockbuster status.

While the numbers have been quite huge, the fact also needs to be stated that after the initial euphoria, the buzz has settled down for Avengers: End Game. It was a major threat right through its opening as well as the second weekend but has since calmed down to normal levels.

In fact collections that are coming in the third weekend aren't really posing any threat to Student of the Year 2 which has a large segment of similar audiences [kids and youth].

As for the mature audience, there is De De Pyaar De which released this Friday. The film has created a buzz in the entertainment space since its promo was released. The fun element is definitely in the offering by producer Luv Ranjan and subsequent dialogue promos that have been released pretty much convey the same.

The combination of Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Tabu seems enticing and the songs have managed to add on to the visibility factor as well.

This debut directorial outing of Akiv Ali comes across as an entertaining affair and as things stand today, it could well take an opening in the vicinity of Rs 15 crores.

Ajay Devgn's last release Total Dhamaal had taken a start of 16.50 crores and now with De De Pyaar De appearing to be a delightful entertainer as well, Box Office is set to be busy on the coming weekend.
First Published on May 11, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #Trending News

