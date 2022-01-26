Bollywood tiptoes around Republic Day period again as COVID spikes

Representative image.

For years, the Republic Day has brought the first big cheque of the new year for Bollywood. However, last year the holiday was a missed opportunity for Hindi movies as well theatres due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Facing a similar situation due to concerns around third COVID-19 wave and rising cases of coronavirus variant Omicron, Bollywood rejigged its movie calendar once again leaving cinemas with no Hindi film releases.

Hindi film producers started postponing release dates of their ventures especially after the announcement by the Delhi government to shut down theatres followed by closure of cinema halls in some parts of Haryana. Other states including Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have also asked theatres to shut down.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj which was scheduled to release on January 21, closer to the Republic Day holiday, was postponed in the wake of rising COVID cases.

Exhibitors who were betting big on January this year thanks to slew of movie releases including Prithviraj and RRR now say that January will be a wipe-out because of release postponements.

While Bollywood will be unable to take advantage of the Republic Day period this year again, the January 26 holiday had been ringing cash registers at the box office for many years.

In 2019, three films together brought in big numbers at the box office, including Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thackeray and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

While Manikarnika and Thackeray were new releases that enjoyed the benefit of the Republic Day holiday, holdover release Uri was also among top choices of moviegoers.

Together the films earned Rs 37.85 crore, more than what Padmaavat did in 2018 during the Republic Day weekend. The Deepika Padukone-starrer had raked in Rs 32 crore but that it did single-handedly.

In 2017, two major stars were pitted against each other with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil clashing on the same date – January 25.

Raees and Kaabil started 2017 with a bang with collections of Rs 59.48 crore and Rs 30.65 crore, respectively, during their first weekend. The competition turned out healthy for both the films as well as the box office business.

For two years straight, Akshay Kumar banked on the Republic Day holiday with films like Baby in 2015 and Airlift in 2016.

Releasing on January 22, Airlift in its first week raked in as much as Rs 79 crore surpassing the cost of production as the film was made with a budget of Rs 68 crore.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s Baby that released on January 23 did significant business of over Rs 51 crore in the first seven days of its release.

Since 2014, after Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, Bollywood for three consecutive years experimented with the patriotic theme on the Republic Day and the decision did pay off. Khan’s Jai Ho collected over Rs 58 crore during its first weekend and Rs 83.48 crore in the first week.

However, this year top multiplex chains like PVR said that January and February are going to be muted due to deferred releases. ​