Bollywood shrugs off pandemic woes with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi

There are 15 big Bollywood movies waiting to be released in theatres along with 35-40 medium-size films that are in the pipeline.

Box-office cash registers started ringing this year with regional and Hollywood movies releasing on the big screen. Bollywood was late to the party, only to make a strong comeback during the festive season.

Business has reached 60-70 percent of pre-pandemic levels, film producer and trade business analyst Girish Johar said.

The optimism stems largely from Sooryavanshi

Reliance Entertainment’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, which opened on November 5, a day after Diwali, touched the Rs 100 crore mark in five days. Bollywood has got its sheen back, analysts said.

Johar noted that a film entering the Rs 100 crore club in five days is a healthy number and a good sign for the box-office business.

“Post-Diwali is one of the most lucrative periods in the entire (movie) calendar and if we are achieving this kind of numbers (Sooryavanshi collections), this is positive,” he said.

Sooryavanshi also became Akshay Kumar’s biggest weekend opener, collecting Rs 77.5 crore in the first three days. His previous releases in the pre-pandemic period including Good Newwz, Mission Mangal and Housefull 3 earned Rs 64 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 53 crore, respectively, on their opening weekends.

“The pace at which Sooryavanshi has been lapped up by audiences has been phenomenal, even from a non-pandemic state of affairs, and stands among Akshay Kumar’s biggest openings till date,” said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, at BookMyShow.

Sooryavanshi recorded sales of 17 tickets per second at 2:48 pm on November 5, the highest for a Hindi movie on the BookMyShow platform, he said.

Weekday momentum

While the weekend was strong for the film, the momentum continued during the weekdays.

“We are almost at pre-Covid levels because the collections were not only good during the weekend but also during the week,” said Nitin Menon, cofounder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector.

“About Rs 14 crore is a good number on a Monday (in the first week). That’s why I see box office collections of Bollywood coming back and we can say that by around 50-60 percent Bollywood has shrugged off pandemic woes,” he added.

The film has collected about Rs 159 crore so far in India, mostly from the Mumbai market. According to industry estimates, Mumbai contributed 44 percent, or Rs 70 crore, to the film’s collections. Other markets that performed well in the second week of the film’s release include West Bengal and Bihar.

Sooryavanshi may touch Rs 170 crore in collections by the end of the second week, when it will face competition from Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. However, Menon said the November 26 film releases including Salman Khan’s Antim and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 may hold the key.

“If they have a good opening, I think we have crossed the roadblock,” said Menon.

“I was estimating Bollywood’s box office business to be back to pre-Covid levels in around eight weeks, but if the new releases Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim are bang on with their opening numbers, then we could reach pre-pandemic levels earlier,” Johar said.

Exhibitors, too, are confident about upcoming Bollywood films, which accounted for 43 percent of overall box-office revenue in 2019, according to a 2020 report by EY, the consulting company formerly known as Ernst and Young.

Multiplex operator PVR’s CEO Gautam Dutta said during a virtual conference that it is bullish about Q4 of FY22 on the back of upcoming releases, which includes 10 Bollywood films. PVR had one of its best weekends with Sooryavanshi, he said.

In terms of recovery, Dutta said that currently, the markets in the south and north have recovered to 95 percent and 85 percent, respectively, of pre-Covid levels.