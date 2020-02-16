Bollywood sees dip in ‘love’ as ‘Love Aaj Kal’ witnesses lower traction on day two

In the last few years, the cinema going audience has reiterated it many times that star power is not more powerful than the need for quality content.

Once again, cinephiles have made it clear that if not for a strong storyline, off-screen chemistry between two upcoming stars or a director with successful films to his credit, cannot make up for weak content.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal is one example currently staring at us which had all the right buzz before the release from strategic release strategy to all the hype around the movie. Yet, the film has started showing slowness right from the second day of its release.

Having released on February 14 — Valentine’s Day — the film, as the name suggests, is all about today’s love and that of yesteryears. So, an appropriate day was chosen to open the films in theatres. This did help with the collections.

Love Aaj Kal on its first day collected as much as Rs 12.4 crore, making it the second highest opener this year after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which opened at Rs 15.1 crore.

Film trade experts also pointed out that it was Valentine’s Day that boosted the collections of Love Aaj Kal on the first day.

After all, movie dates are on top of the list when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day. This is why footfalls increase in cinema halls. There are additional walk-ins on Valentine’s Day which results in 15-20 percent upswing at the box office.

While Valentine’s Day can pull the crowd to the theatres for a day, it is the compelling subject that can help spread the word about the film and continue strong footfalls in theatres for another day.

This is exactly what did not happen for Love Aaj Kal as the film’s collections fell significantly on the second day of its release. The film collected around Rs 8 crore on day two — a drop of around 50 percent.

The point of concern is the film’s drop in metros and multiplexes where the film was expected to do well.

Unlike tier II cities and mass belt where Love Aaj Kal’s business was on the lower end on day one, the film saw strong traction in metros and multiplexes. But the situation on day two is slow business in all markets, which of course is not a good sign for the film.

Correct day, correct stars and a correct director can create buzz, but it is only the correct content that helps a film leverage the opportunity created by all that buzz.

Bollywood may have disappointed this time. Yet, there is nothing to worry about as the upcoming release is an offering by an actor who is nowadays known as ‘Mr. Return on Investment’ — Ayushmann Khurrana. His venture Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit theatres on February 21 which will be a partial holiday in many parts of the country.

But, remember, a holiday or a strategic release can only pull audiences to the theatres on the opening day. It is the strong storyline that can help in growth.