Bollywood round-up H1 2019 | Films strike more than 2018: Here are the records you need to know

The year 2018 was a wonderful for Bollywood as it was for the first time that the Rs 3,500-crore mark was surpassed at the box office. Now, 2019 is promising to be an even bigger year with expectation of over Rs 4,000 crore at the box office.

The first half of 2019 has already gone by. So here’s a look at how the year compares to the first half of 2018* on various parameters.

More releases, more earning

> 30 notable Hindi films were released. The number was 26 in 2018.

> Rs 1,850 crore nett came as box office earnings, compared to Rs 1,825 crore nett that came as box office earnings in 2018.

> Top-10 films (Uri - The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Luka Chuppi, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Badla) contributed to 80 percent of these earnings. This is compared to top-10 films (Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Veere Di Wedding, PadMan and Parmanu - The Pokhran Story) contributed to 85 percent of the earnings in the corresponding period of 2018.

Overall count of films in the Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore clubs is the same

> Four films entered the Rs 100 crore club -- Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and De De Pyaar De. This is compared to the five films that entered the Rs 100 crore club in 2018 -- Race 3, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid.

> Two films entered the Rs 200 crore club -- Uri - The Surgical Strike and Bharat. No film had entered the Rs 200 crore club in 2018.

> One film is expected to enter the Rs 300 crore club -- Kabir Singh. In the corresponding period of 2018, two films -- Sanju and Padmaavat -- had gone past the Rs 300-crore mark.

Overall number of hits, superhits and blockbusters is equal

> Two all-time blockbusters and blockbusters -- Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh. In the corresponding period of 2018, there was one all-time blockbuster Sanju and four blockbusters Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

> Two superhits -- Luka Chuppi and Badla. In 2018, there was one superhit -- Veere Di Wedding during the corresponding period.

> Five hits -- Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and De De Pyaar De and one semi-hit -- Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. During the corresponding period in 2018, there were three hits -- Raid, 102 Not Out and Hichki and one semi-hit -- PadMan.

More flops/disasters

> Five films were flops: Kalank, PM Narendra Modi, Junglee, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Game Over. Comparatively, four films were flops during the corresponding period of 2018: Hate Story IV, Blackmail, Mukkabaaz and Omerta.

> 14 films were disasters. The notable ones were India's Most Wanted, Why Cheat India and Sonchiriya. Comparatively, seven films were disasters in the corresponding period of 2018, notably Aiyaary and Kaalakaandi.

Same outcome for sequels/franchises

> One sequel/franchise was a hit: Total Dhamaal. Comparatively, one sequel/franchise flick was a blockbuster in 2018: Baaghi 2.

> One sequel/franchise flick was an ‘average’ affair -- Student of the Year 2, compared to one sequel being an average affair in 2018 -- Race 3.

More films with notable business

> 12 films did business of Rs 50 crore or more. As many as 11 films did business of Rs 50 crore or more during the corresponding period of 2018.

> 14 films did business of Rs 30 crore or more. As many as 13 films did business of Rs 30 crore or more during the corresponding period of 2018.

*All comparisons are between 2018 and 2019 and for the first half (January to June)

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)