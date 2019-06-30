Bollywood round up: Box office collects whopping Rs 1,850 crore in H1 2019

Bollywood's richest year ever was 2018 as Rs 3,500 crore was earned. Now, 2019 is seeing an even better trending as over Rs 1,850 crore has already been accumulated.

This is only going to get better as typically, the second half of a year brings in more moolah than compared to the first. The reason being that big holidays of Diwali and Christmas fall on this side of the year and other than this there are many other holidays as well which results in greater ticket collections.

In fact this can well be assessed further from the fact that last year the same time duration (January-June) had resulted in Rs 1,825 crore, and now it is slightly better.

That being said, it isn't as if many smaller films have done any stupendous business at the box office. Biggies like Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Gully Boy and De De Pyaar De were always expected to do good business and they did bring in moolah. Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh have brought in a lot more footfall than expected, but then again, they were not the underdogs.

As a matter of fact there are films which did lesser business than what one expected them to. Kalank was touted to be a Rs 150 crore club film at the bare minimum and it did only close to half of that. Tiger Shroff was returning after Baaghi 2 and hence Student of the Year 2 was pitched as the next 100 crore club entertainer. It fell way shorter of that target. John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter came with bigger expectations than what its final score would suggest.

A couple of small films did bring in respectable collections. The Tashkent Files was the biggest surprise story when it came to word of mouth doing the trick. For a film to start at Rs 40 lakh and then hang in there till a Rs 20 crore total is a big deal indeed.

The Accidental Prime Minister too benefitted from arriving at just the right time around the elections, due to which it crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone. Ditto for Thackeray, which managed to go past the 30 crores mark in its Hindi and Marathi versions. PM Narendra Modi fell short too and couldn't even touch Rs 30 crore.

The good news though is that the films have worked across genres and no two biggies are similar. Uri - The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh, two of the biggest blockbusters of the year, are set in a battle zone and romantic drama genre respectively.

Bharat cut across genres to emerge as a family entertainer while Kesari was a patriotic period film. Total Dhamaal was a comedy while Gully Boy was set in a rap zone, a first for Bollywood. De De Pyaar De was a romcom coupled with family drama, Luka Chuppi was a core romcom though while Badla was a suspense flick.

All eyes are now are on how the second half of 2019 turns out to be. The campaign would kick-start with Super 30 where Hrithik Roshan is returning two and a half years after Kaabil. This would be followed by a series of light hearted entertainers like Judgmentall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala, Jabariya Jodi, Made In China, Dream Girl, Bala, Jawaani Jaaneman and Pati Patni aur Who.

As for the biggies that would be aiming for the 100, 200 or 300 crore club, there are massive big ticket films like Saaho, Mission Mangal, Batla House, Chhichhore, Hrithik and Tiger's untitled film, Marjaavaan, Housefull 4, Paagalpanti, Panipat, Good News and Dabangg 3 are aiming to hit the screens.

Between all these films and more, it is expected that Bollywood would be richer by at least Rs 2,000 crore by the end of 2019. However, if Rs 2,150 crore or more come in, the final tally of 2019 could well go past the dream score of Rs 4,000 crore.

Well, now that indeed would be something to cheer about, isn’t it?

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)