Bollywood loses sheen in Q1 of 2020, nets Rs 750 crore with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Baaghi 3

It has been an average first quarter of 2020, with not much moolah coming in at the box office. Although only March was impacted in a major way due to the coronavirus pandemic, yet Bollywood's report card is hardly impressive. There were 11 major releases, of which only two films turned out to be major grossers - Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Baaghi 3.

At the last count, these 11 films resulted in Rs 750 crore as the overall net figure. Now that's hardly impressive as 2019 had accumulated Rs 4,300 crore at the end of the year and had the momentum continued, at least over Rs 1,000 crore was expected between January and March. However, Bollywood has fallen short by at least 25 percent.

One shudders to think how much worse would the situation have been had Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior not turned out to be a blockbuster with a total of Rs 279 crore. Even though the Ajay Devgn-starrer was expected to score quite well at the box office, it was still been looked at as a Rs 150 crore-player. In that aspect, this Om Raut-directed film over-performed in a major way.

Another film on which mega bucks were riding was Baaghi 3. The film was touted to be a Rs 150 crore-runner as well, and it could well have come close to that by going past the Rs 130 crores at the least, if not for the coronavirus outbreak impacting its opening and then the shut-down of theaters resulting in a pre-mature close in the vicinity of Rs 95 crore.

However, a major share of responsibility for under-performance during the first quarter of 2020 also goes to some other big-ticket films that couldn't score much. Street Dancer 3D was aiming for entry into the Rs 100-crore club, but fell short by Rs 25 crore.

Similarly, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan too seemed like yet another century for Ayushmann Khurranna after Bala, Dream Girl and Badhai Ho but couldn't even come close. Thankfully, Malang over-performed by Rs 15-20 crore and turned out to be a plus. But, Love Aaj Kal 2, despite Kartik Aaryan’s notable performance, disappointed commercially by not covering the distance.

There were three woman-centric releases in the form of Chhapaak, Panga and Thappad, but their combined total couldn't reach Rs 100 crore despite credible performances by Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu respectively.

Bhoot - The Haunted Ship collected what was expected out of it, from the genre perspective, though Vicky Kaushal is now expected to deliver bigger after Uri - The Surgical Strike. On the other hand, Angrezi Medium arrived over the weekend when half the theaters were shut, so one can't blame the poor collections.

Overall, not all is lost as big-ticket films like Sooryavanshi and '83 are expected to score big as and when they release. One just waits to see when the situation returns to normal, as that would allow the second quarter to help 2020 come back on its feet.

Box office collections of 2020 releases in the first quarter:

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior - Rs 279 croreBaaghi 3 - Rs 95 croreStreet Dancer 3D - Rs 75 croreShubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan - Rs 63 croreMalang - Rs 59 croreLove Aaj Kal - Rs 36.50 croreChhapaak - Rs 34 croreThappad - Rs 33 croreBhoot - The Haunted Ship - Rs 32 crorePanga - Rs 29 croreAngrezi Medium - Rs 10 crore