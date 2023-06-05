Bollywood delays releases, keeps box office under pressure

Most upcoming movies see a shuffle in release dates.

The volatile box office business faces mounting pressure as Bollywood remains unsure when the next big film is going to hit the screens.

Upcoming movies like Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 - all have seen a shuffle in their release dates.

"Maidaan's release date has shifted from June. While in June we have good releases, including Adipurush and Satyaprem Ki Katha, but after that, I don't see any major release till July 28 (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on July 28). While there are major releases in August, too many films coming together affects the business," said Mohit Agarwal, owner of single screen theatre Maya Cineplex in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Maidaan was scheduled to release on June 23 but is likely to get pushed to the first week of September. After Pathaan's success in box office, Khan's Jawaan is one of the most awaited films coming on the big screen. It, however, got postponed from June 2 to August 25 due to delay in post-production work. Dream Girl 2, which was initially scheduled to release on July 7, got shifted to August 25 but with Jawaan releasing on that day, the film is likely to move to another date. Another much awaited release, Fukrey 3, scheduled to release on September 7, too is likely to see a change in release date.

Emails sent to Zee Studios, Balaji Telefilms and Excel Entertainment who are the makers of Maidaan, Dream Girl 2 and Fukrey 3, respectively, on the change in release date did not receive any response till the time of writing this article.

"We saw only one big, star-led film releasing on Eid - Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan (KBKJ), starring Salman Khan - and then we will have another big release on June 23 but we are unsure if the film (Maidaan) will release on that date (June 23). Bollywood release calendar has gone for a toss. The bashing Bollywood films have taken recently, I feel because of that they are waiting for people to come to theatres and momentum at the box office to pick up," said Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Cinemas.

He said that earlier during April to June, which is the period after the Indian Premier League (IPL), there used to be big film releases. But that has not been the case this year. "We have no big films. This year it was supposed to be Jawaan releasing in the post-IPL period but then the film got pushed and no other film has filled that gap."

Shuffling and last-minute decisions on release date indicate an ebbing confidence of makers in their product. "Audience can smell a product and this affects the box office business. Also, too many films coming together is not a good scenario and is a sign of panic," said Girish Johar, a producer and film trade expert.

Also, delays after excessive promotions of a movie can lead to a fatigue and box office results then may not meet expectations, noted Akshada Bhalerao, Head of Sales and Acquisitions at Civic Studios.

Bollywood under pressure

Johar said that the Hindi film performance is under pressure because the critical summer period has been missed. "Now, whatever time is left, all the big films are getting sandwiched and more movies are getting released in a limited window. Films don't have breathing space. Also, audiences can't afford watching many movies in a limited period."

When movies are evenly spaced out, people have the money to go to theatres to watch films, pointed out Agarwal.

Sharma said that Hindi films have underperformed at the box office in the first quarter of FY24. "April was okay (in terms of revenues) because south took care of the box office business. While June looks promising with Hollywood release Flash and Prabhas' Adipurush. In July, there could be dent in business if there is no film in first week," he added.

Top multiplex chains like PVR Inox have also talked about the high volatility in the box office business of Hindi films which affected the company's January to March sales this year. Hindi box office earnings came down from Rs 531.4 crore in Q1 to Rs 392.6 crore in Q4 of FY23.

Agarwal said that after Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and KBKJ, no major Hindi film released in theatres and exhibitors could meet their expense only because The Kerala Story made some money. "There should be two major releases every second week that helps in boosting the business. Business would have been badly affected had The Kerala Story bombed." He noted that films that used to see 50 percent occupancy in pre-Covid times, are now running with 30 percent occupancy in theatres.

Johar said that every couple of weeks there is a film that comes as a lifeline for cinemas which gives theatres the oxygen to survive. "This is not a healthy scenario as the industry needs to have consistency. One release in three weeks does not result in good health exhibition of the industry. This is why cinemas are closing down."

PVR Inox recently announced the closure 50 screens in the next six months saying that the screens either operate at a loss or are situated in malls that have reached the end of their life cycle, with little possibility of rejuvenation. The company also added that it is in the advanced stages of fit-out of 175 screens but it will wait for the box office to stabalise before taking over the next set of screens for fit-out.

Hollywood hits

While Hindi box office languishes behind pre-Covid levels, exhibitors said that Hollywood releases this year are giving confidence to theatre owners.

"Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and other Hollywood films are doing well and have set the momentum at the box office and even giving confidence to Bollywood to give a concrete release date. January to March was very stressful because one film did business and then it was a dry spell. But English film calendar is good this year," said Sharma.

FY23 had a limited number of Hollywood releases which affected the box office. But the English film calendar looks robust this year and Hollywood is bouncing back in a big way with the number of films this year going up by 40 percent, noted exhibitors.

There have been a few films which have not performed as per expectation but given English and regional films, there has been plenty of content to consume for audiences, said Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta A2 Cinemas, a chain by film production company Mukta Arts.

"Cinemas have the the option of other language films, especially Hollywood. So, they are being compensated for Bollywood's limited number of releases and there has been some respite. However, the theatre business is still not the same as it was in pre-pandemic times, Johar pointed out.