Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bollywood defends Mumbai after Kangana Ranaut's comment comparing city to PoK

Kangana Ranaut's PoK comment came in response to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asking her not to return to Mumbai over her derogatory comments attacking the Mumbai Police, stating she feels unsafe in the city.

Moneycontrol News
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has often hit the headlines owing to her controversial comments, set social media abuzz yet again on September 3 with her latest comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a tweet earlier today, she said, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Her comment came in response to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement over the actor's 'derogatory comments' attacking the Mumbai Police. In an article published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut had said: "We kindly request Kangana not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take some action."

Raut had also slammed the actor for criticising and badmouthing the Mumbai Police despite making a living in the city.

Shortly after Kangana's comment, Bollywood celebrities stepped in to defend Mumbai, sharing their own experience of the 'city of dreams'.




First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Kangana Ranaut #mumbai #Mumbai police #Sanjay Raut

