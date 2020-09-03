Bollywood defends Mumbai after Kangana Ranaut's comment comparing city to PoK

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has often hit the headlines owing to her controversial comments, set social media abuzz yet again on September 3 with her latest comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1

In a tweet earlier today, she said, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Her comment came in response to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement over the actor's 'derogatory comments' attacking the Mumbai Police. In an article published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut had said: "We kindly request Kangana not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to the Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take some action."

Raut had also slammed the actor for criticising and badmouthing the Mumbai Police despite making a living in the city.



Mumbai the safest city in India where you can walk alone at 3 am in the morning or take a cab alone at night without being worried of being raped or murdered and @MumbaiPolice does make it safe indeed. Kudos to the Police and @CPMumbaiPolice

As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe.

Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this dirty rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry...

Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can’t explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It’s the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart ... large enough to occasionally forgive ingrates. मला मुंबई खूपच आवडते! pic.twitter.com/voWgU49nPp

I was 17, I wanted to run away to Mumbai.

At 27, I chose to make it home.

At 37, I still live here.

I love Mumbai.

This is MY HOME as it is to millions.

Shortly after Kangana's comment, Bollywood celebrities stepped in to defend Mumbai, sharing their own experience of the 'city of dreams'.