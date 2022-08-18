Bollywood blues: Long weekend box office target falls short, but regional saves the day

The five-day long weekend between August 11-15, which was expected to bring over Rs 300 crore at the box office, fell short of the target due to weak performance of Hindi films.

The two big-ticket Bollywood ventures - Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan - saw low occupancy in theatres resulting in weak collections.

"Hindi films did not perform as expected but other films performed beyond expectation. So, overall we were just above Rs 225-230 crore, short of Rs 60-70 crore because Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha were not on target," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure, told Moneycontrol.

He said that they were expecting occupancy for both the Hindi films to be in the range of 35-40 percent. However, occupancy level for the two movies was in 20-25 percent range.

Bollywood's tragedy

Movie theatres were expecting massive audiences and full theatres on the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, said Vishal Sawhney, Director and CEO, Carnival Cinemas.

"The footfalls, occupancy and box office collection of these films were relatively low. Laal Singh Chaddha saw an estimated 40 percent drop in collections on Friday (second day of release), while Raksha Bandhan had a 30 percent drop in its collections. Bollywood's slowdown at the box office is a serious problem in the entertainment industry," he added.

It is denting the exhibition business, said Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas. "Pre-pandemic, we had 65 percent of the collections coming in from Hindi films. So, the weak performance of Hindi films is affecting the P&L (company's profit and loss)," he said.

Sharma added that the two Hindi films together did Rs 80 crore business over the five-day long weekend. "But you expect films of stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar with a long weekend of five days to do Rs 200 crore business," he said.

The weekend collections of the two Hindi movies was equivalent to the first day collections of this star cast movies pre-pandemic which shows the huge impact, said Nitin Menon, co-founder of NV Capital, a credit fund for the media and entertainment sector.

Right now films are not performing and that is putting a lot of pressure on theatres, noted Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a cinema chain by Mukta Arts.

He said that the box office numbers weren’t as per their projections which was a real shock to the system and this is something the Hindi film industry needs to introspect.

"Laal Singh Chaddha collected less in four days than Thugs of Hindostan (Aamir Khan's 2018 offering) did in one day. And we know how Thugs of Hindostan went on to do long term (the film with a Rs 300 crore budget which had collected Rs 48 crore on day had ended up with a lifetime collection of Rs 138 crore). It's a bitter pill for the sector which is in hope for some good news," said Puri.

While there is a flow of films which helps, the lack of performance in terms of box office numbers and collections of Hindi films from June onwards is now beginning to bite, said the Mukta A2 Cinemas' MD.

The lesson to learn from these failures is to let go of the vanity that eats into profits of content creation, said Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor/ director, Saroj Screens, a chain of single screen cinemas in Maharashtra. "The focus should be more on the likes of the audience from the smallest pockets of the country. The wider the net we cast the more successful films will be," he added.

The exhibitor which ran the two Hindi films over the long weekend is now offering regional content. "While that weekend (August 11-15) we only had the two Hindi films, from August 18 we are experimenting with Karthikeya 2 (Telugu) and also two new Marathi films Dagadi Chawl 2 and Takatak 2 (releasing on August 18)," said Rathi.

Strong show of regional films

Southern films are compensating for the weak performance of Bollywood in terms of footfalls and collections, said Sharma.

"Regional films did well during the long weekend barring Macherla Niyojakavargam. Already released films like Sita Raman (starring Dulquer Salmaan), Bimbisara held well and new releases like Karthikeya 2 did exceptionally well. Viruman (Tamil) and Kannada films Gaalipata 2, Ravi Bopanna and two Malayalam films -- Thallumaala, Nna Thaan Case Kodu did good numbers. Out of those 6-7 (regional) films except one all worked. For south content, we were expecting 70 percent occupancy and these films did more than that," said Jyala.

Despite Karthikeya 2 not getting as many screens as other films, the Telugu venture has been doing good business in mass circuits, said Sawhney. "It (Karthikeya 2) opened with 60 shows in the Hindi version, but by day three, that number had increased to 700, he added.

Puri thinks some of the newly released southern films will be dubbed and will replace the Hindi films in the Hindi belt in the days to come. "The best example to take is Karthikeya 2 which has garnered some brilliant reviews. The word of mouth and desire to watch this movie has helped the film in increased number of shows, he said.

Bollywood's comeback

While Puri said that strong business of regional films is compensating in some places, in the strong Hindi belt it cannot. "For these centres, Hindi films are the life blood and they need to perform better," he added.

Bollywood is going through a rough patch but there are are many movies still lined up like Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, said Menon.

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra releasing in September. "We believe that will be the game changer," said Puri.