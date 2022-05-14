English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tests COVID-19 positive, will miss Cannes Film Festival

    This is the second time that the Bollywood actor has been tested for COVID-19 positive. Earlier in April 2021, he had said he was tested positive with coronavirus.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar


    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on May 14 said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed he won't be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 17.

    "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. I will really miss being there," the actor took to Twitter and wrote.

    This is the second time that the Bollywood actor has been tested for COVID-19 positive. Earlier in April 2021, he had said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

    Akshay Kumar is among the few celebrities from India including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, and R Madhavan will be joined by the likes of music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who are supposed to walk the red carpet on May 17.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akshay Kumar #Cannes Film Festival 2022 #COVID-19 positive
    first published: May 14, 2022 10:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.