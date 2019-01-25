Blockbuster run for Uri-The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika and Thackeray set to take it head on

This is turning out to be a fantastic time for Bollywood at the box office. If Simmba took its roar from 2018 to 2019, Uri - The Surgical Strike has struck hard like no other mid-budget Hindi film has done before. Made at a cost of just Rs 40 crore, the film recovered it all within first week itself. However, it’s the second week that has turned out to be super powerful, defying all predictions and ensuring that the Aditya Dhar-directed film stays on for a long and eventful run.

After two weeks, the film currently stands at an unbelievable Rs 134 crore. This is the kind of number that star-driven films gather in two weeks. But here, it is a newcomer like Vicky Kaushal who is making this happen. Uri has, in the process, gone past lifetime numbers of 2018 mid-budget blockbusters like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 108 crore), Raazi (Rs 124 crore) and Stree (Rs 130 crore) while equalling the collection of Badhaai Ho (134 crore).

Some competition was expected from Why Cheat India last year, but the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has emerged as a major disaster. The film, which is centred around the subject of education mafia in India didn't interest the audience and the film made a dismal Rs 10 crore. The Soumik Sen-directed film had decent merits but lacked a pull factor for big screen viewing. The rest was taken care of by Uri-The Surgical Strike, which diminished audiences with every passing day for Why Cheat India.

There were some other releases as well, each of which was delayed and met with a disastrous response.

Arshad Warsi tried to make people laugh with Fraud Saiyaan but there was hardly any marketing or promotional push for the Prakash Jha production that had been ready for quite some time. The film hardly got any screens and audiences were not even aware of its arrival. The footfalls were horrendously poor.

Same was the case with yet another Govinda comeback vehicle, Rangeela Raja. Producer Pahlaj Nihalani did try to create some excitement for the film but his voice didn’t really reach out to the audience. As a matter of fact, even the critics ignored the film and the numbers collected were not even notable.

As for Radhika Apte’s Bombairiya, the very title was pretty weird, the promo not really making much of an impression with the junta and the release lukewarm. Result? A film that should have released straight in the digital medium.

The bad news is that these three films have added red to Bollywood's report card for 2019, with less than Rs 5 crore coming between them, translating to a 'very poor show'.

A good show is now expected this weekend with Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray arriving in theatres. The former has already started generating good reports for the dramatic action on display and especially Kangana Ranaut’s bravura act. The film has seen a major release across 3000 screens and is expected to mint good moolah.

As for Thackeray, it has seen a relatively restricted release though it should find traction in Maharashtra at the least. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is always expected to deliver well.

This is where one now waits to see how Uri - The Surgical Strike continues its run since it was pretty much a one-horse for two weeks, but now has two new releases to contend with. That said, it is going to be yet another bountiful week for Bollywood, something that would keep the good times on.