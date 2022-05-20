Blockbuster 'RRR' makes OTT debut. Check where to watch the film

'RRR', which released on March 24, had a spectacular run at the box office.

SS Rajamouli’s super-hit period drama RRR made its OTT debut in India on May 20. The film, which released on March 24, collected a whopping Rs 1,000 crore globally in less than a month.

The film is now available for viewing on Netflix and Zee5.

RRR tells the story of the struggle of two Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem (played by Ram Charan Teja and NTR Jr) -- against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakan, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

RRR had shattered the day one record of Baahubali 2 -- another sensational Rajamouli film. RRR earned over Rs 250 crore on its opening day, while Baahubali 2 made Rs 217 crore.

Globally, during its opening weekend, the film had registered the strong earnings at the United Kingdom box office.

Charan, one of the lead actors, had thanked moviegoers in the UK for their overwhelming response to the film.

"A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support, he had been quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience, he added.

RRR was Rajamouli's third straight blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes