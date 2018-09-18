Blockbuster 2018: Stree ninth film in nine months to mint Rs 100 crore

Over the last few years, the number of Bollywood movies crossing Rs 100 crore in net domestic box office has remained in the range of seven-nine, but it looks like 2018 will surpass this target. In nine months, there have been as many as nine movies that have scored a century and the third quarter is yet to end. Plus, a strong lineup of films awaits in the coming months that will add more members in the Rs 100 crore club.

The ninth and newest member, Stree, crossed the Rs 100 crore target in 16 days and is still running strong at the box office. Other films this year that made it to the list include Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju and Gold.

While there were films this year that were expected to have a strong run at the box office and zoom past Rs 100 crore collections, there were few that came as a surprise to the industry.

The industry’s hopes were riding on films like Padmaavat that did business of over Rs 300 crore, Baaghi 2 that earned Rs 165 crore and Race 3 that has minted Rs 120.71 crore among others. But movies like Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, Raid, Raazi and Stree were the unexpected hits that collected Rs 108.46 crore, Rs 101.54 crore, Rs 121.22 crore and Rs 107.93 crore respectively.

And that’s exactly why 2018 is turning out more productive for Bollywood than its predecessors. It is the performance of small and medium-ticket films that has come as a pleasant surprise for the industry. There is no denying that small investment and big returns is any producer’s dream and many such films this year brought cheer at the box office.

Coming to a close in around 15 weeks, 2018 has promising films lined up for release including Sui Dhaaga, Thugs of Hindostan, Simmba, Student Of The Year 2 among others. And going by the expectations of film trade analysts, the tally of Rs 100 crore films this year could go up to as high as 15-16.

If the industry is able to achieve this target in 2018, it would be the highest in the last five years as the tally of films crossing Rs 100 crore mark has been six in 2013, eight in 2014, six in 2015, seven in 2016 and nine in 2017.