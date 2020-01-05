Birthday girl Deepika Padukone is a favourite of both brands and box office

Call her the highest earning Indian female celebrity, or one of the most gorgeous women in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is keeping her spirits high and her energy higher. And her film portfolio says it all, especially her upcoming venture.

It was considered as a bold move by Deepika Padukone to play the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, releasing in theatres on January 10. But the star is known for her versatility across many genres, which is keeping the birthday girl, who turns 34 on January 5, ahead in the game.

It was Padukone who was the only female celebrity at rank four in the Forbes India celebrity 2018 top 10 list with earnings to the tune of Rs 112 crore.

However, this year, she came down a few notches at rank number 10 due to no releases and her earnings fell to Rs 48 crore. But all her earnings came from endorsements last year. So, releases or no, Padukone knows how to stay in the game.

Padukone, who is the face of several brands, including Tanishq, Tetley Green Tea, L'Oreal Paris, as well as her own fashion brand All About You, currently has around 20 brands in her portfolio, and reportedly charges around Rs 6 to Rs 8 crore for endorsements.

According to Duff & Phelps 2018, the celebrity brand valuation report, Deepika Padukone stands at number two with a brand value at $102.5 million, a notch higher than rank three in 2017 with a brand value of $93 million.

For Padukone, Padmaavat was one of the high points of her career, which was also the biggest contributor in making the actor break into top five in the Forbes India celebrity list. The film’s box office revenue entered the Rs 300 crore club, and according to reports, Padukone was paid Rs 12 crore for the film.

The actress has delivered 13 hits in 13 years out of a total of 22 films.