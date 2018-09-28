Birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor’s cinematic journey: From a long, dry spell to highest grossing film of 2018

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had once said in an interview that he learns from his failures and not successes. This stands true for the 36-year-old heartthrob who, despite seeing a lull, has remained undeterred. And this birthday, he has more reasons to celebrate, thanks to the strong run of his latest offering Sanju.

Sanju has set a benchmark, not only for Ranbir but also for upcoming films this year, especially star-studded affairs like 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead and multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan.

Ranbir has been in the news because of the commerce his films have garnered, especially after his debut film Saawariya. The film had been a dull performer, but the actor was unfazed by the numbers and his resume reflects that. He has charted a path very few have, chosen films few others his age would have done and earned both critique and commerce on his own terms.

Ranbir first proved his mettle with Shimit Amin’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year. Later, films like Rockstar and Barfi established him as one the most talented actors in Bollywood. He won awards like Global Indian Film Honours award for Rockstar and Filmfare award for Best Actor for Barfi.

Not just his fans, critics too see a spark in the actor. Time and again, Ranbir has proved his worth to the industry. And this is why, despite back-to-back flops, his image as the next generation's superstar never took a hit.

The dry spell started in 2013 with the release of Besharam. Since then, Kapoor delivered three back-to-back flops – Roy, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha — all released in 2015. Then came along Jagga Jasoos, which seemed like the final nail in the coffin.

But as the saying goes, after every dark night comes a bright day. Sanju turned the tide with earnings of over Rs 300 crore. The film also managed to find a place in the list of top-10 all-time highest

Bollywood grossers, which is mostly dominated by the Khans.

Although Sanju is Ranbir’s highest grossing film, the actor did manage to add some more successful films to his kitty. In more than 10 years, Kapoor has delivered 17 films in a leading role. Out of this he has managed to get a score of 10 profitable films.

After Sanju, 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is a distant second in the list of highest grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor. The film earned Rs 177 crore with a budget of Rs 75 crore.

Other films on the list include:

Film: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)Box office collection: Rs 106 crore

Budget: Rs 98 crore

Film: Barfi (2012)Box office collection: Rs 105 crore

Budget: Rs 50 crore

Film: Raajneeti (2010)Box office collection: Rs 92.37 crore

Budget: Rs 61 crore

Film: Rockstar (2011)Box office collection: Rs 68.61 crore

Budget: Rs 61 crore

Film: Ajab Prem Ki Gzab Kahaani (2009)Box office collection: Rs 62.84 croreBudget: Rs 44 crore