Birju Maharaj was 'my guru, my friend': Kamal Haasan, Madhuri Dixit pay tribute

Pandit Birju Maharaj helps actor Kamal Haasan with choreography on a film set. (Photo tweeted by Kamal Hasaan)

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and said he had learnt a lot from the matchless guru.

Haasan paid glowing tributes to the Kathak icon, in a tweet in Tamil. The actor hailed Pandit Birju Maharaj as a peerless Kathak maestro.

Haasan said for many years he had learnt a lot from Maharaj by observing him 'from far away' like 'Ekalavya.'

Also, the actor said he had learnt many things from the Kathak guru by being close to him during the making of his flick 'Viswaroopam.'

"Pandit dedicated his life for the sake of music and dance," Haasan said and conveyed his grief and condolences over the maestro's death.

Birju Maharaj, who took the traditional Indian dance form to the world, died at his Delhi home in the early hours of Monday.

Remembering the Kathak maestro, actor Madhuri Dixit said that he was a legend but had a child like innocence. "He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes," she tweeted.



His death was also condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji , who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

