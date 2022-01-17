MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Birju Maharaj was 'my guru, my friend': Kamal Haasan, Madhuri Dixit pay tribute

"Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj dedicated his life for the sake of music and dance," actor Kamal Haasan said and conveyed his grief and condolences over the maestro's death.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
Pandit Birju Maharaj helps actor Kamal Haasan with choreography on a film set. (Photo tweeted by Kamal Hasaan)

Pandit Birju Maharaj helps actor Kamal Haasan with choreography on a film set. (Photo tweeted by Kamal Hasaan)


Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and said he had learnt a lot from the matchless guru.

Haasan paid glowing tributes to the Kathak icon, in a tweet in Tamil. The actor hailed Pandit Birju Maharaj as a peerless Kathak maestro.

Haasan said for many years he had learnt a lot from Maharaj by observing him 'from far away' like 'Ekalavya.'

Also, the actor said he had learnt many things from the Kathak guru by being close to him during the making of his flick 'Viswaroopam.'

Close

Related stories

"Pandit dedicated his life for the sake of music and dance," Haasan said and conveyed his grief and condolences over the maestro's death.

Birju Maharaj, who took the traditional Indian dance form to the world, died at his Delhi home in the early hours of Monday.

Read more: Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Remembering the Kathak maestro, actor Madhuri Dixit said that he was a legend but had a child like innocence. "He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes," she tweeted.

His death was also condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kamal Hasaan #Madhuri Dixit #Narendra Modi #Pandit Birju Maharaj
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.