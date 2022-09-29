English
    Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series

    The case pertains to Ekta Kapoor's web series 'XXX'. It has been accused of insulting soldiers.

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    A court in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer and director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2).

    The court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai.

    Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

    "The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, advocate of Kumar.

    "The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter," he added. "They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them."
    PTI
    Tags: #Ekta Kapoor #television
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 02:10 pm
