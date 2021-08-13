Bigg Boss gets 8 sponsors on Voot: Are brand partnerships the next big thing for OTTs?

Now, big TV properties are not only streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platforms first, they are also attracting brands as sponsors just like its traditional counterpart.

Recently, video streaming platform Voot got on board eight sponsors for its reality show Bigg Boss which will first stream on the OTT and later on TV.

After onboarding Swiggy and CoinDCX as co-powered by sponsors, Voot signed Vimal Elaichi, MX Takatak, Netmeds, H&M, Durex and Lotus Herbal as sponsors.

"In OTT, non-fiction has not been a prominent category, and hence, advertiser interest in it has been limited so far. However, Bigg Boss is a huge property from an advertiser perspective as it allows for seamless in-show integrations, and hence, the OTT proposition is a lucrative one for advertisers which are in the digital space in particular," said Shailesh Kapoor, Ormax Media, a media consulting firm.

This is not the first time when an OTT has got sponsors on board for its shows.

ALT Balaji, the digital arm of Balaji Telefilms had signed Flyrobe, a fashion rental platform for its show called The Married Woman.

Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing & Revenue at ALTBalaji, pointed out that in 2020 alone the platform partnered with almost 25-30 brands for its various shows.

"Box8, Ugaoo.com, My Imagine Store, Bollywoo.com, Ok Cupid, Godrej Security Systems, Ixigo, Ferns & Petals, Growfitter, Peesafe, Flyrobe, The Man Company among the many have associated with us on several show campaigns," she said.

So, why are brands spending money to sponsor OTT content?

According to Sadhvi Dhawan, Group Media Director at Blink Digital, a digital ad agency, branded content has massive potential to establish a baseline, and also has 59 percent of higher recall value.

Adding to this, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, noted that the audience on OTT is more evolved hence, in your face advertising doesn't work. So, associating with content becomes a better proposition for brands.

But are brands spending significant amounts for OTT content?

"In India it (revenue coming in from brand collaborations) is very small but it has the potential to become big. As of now in India SVOD (subscription video on-demand) userbase is small. What happens in these kind of revenue is the userbase has to be large. You see a big monetisation opportunity when you have a large SVOD userbase."

The SVOD platforms in India are still in the growing phase with OTTs like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, ALT Balaji having 44 lakh, over 58 lakh, 18 lakh and 17 lakh paid subscribers, respectively.

Taurani explained that when the paid userbase reaches 1.5-2 crore then the proposition would make sense in terms of advertiser paying more money.

Yet, he said that there is potential of this segment to see significant growth.

In fact, Dhawan thinks that brand partnerships may constitute 55-60 percent of revenue for OTTs in India in the next few years.

However, Gandhi pointed out that these are the initial days and brands are experimenting how content sponsorship deals will work.

"While it will be a big contributor to OTT P&L (profit and loss), as of now now it is not a big contributor."