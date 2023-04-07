 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's death: Singer Samar Singh arrested from Ghaziabad

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Samar Singh was hiding in a housing society in the Raj Nagar Extension area, under the Nandgram police station limits, of Ghaziabad

Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. (Image credit: akankshadubey_official/Instagram)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting the suicide of popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, officials said on Friday.

A look-out notice had been issued against Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh after Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath area around a fortnight ago. Both were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the actress's mother.

Samar Singh was hiding in a housing society in the Raj Nagar Extension area, under the Nandgram police station limits, of Ghaziabad -- the western Uttar Pradesh district bordering Delhi.

He was held late Thursday in a joint operation by the local police and their visiting counterparts from Varanasi, a senior officer said.