Bharat vs Dark Phoenix face off: Hollywood emerges as winner, maintains grip on Indian box office

It is the Bharat wave that has currently gripped the nation. The Salman Khan-starrer is dominating the Indian box office with collections to the tune of Rs 122.2 crore in four days of its release.

However, the 12th instalment of the X-Men franchise has stood its ground in the country despite running in lesser screens than its Bollywood rival that released on the same date on as many as 4,700 screens. On the other hand, Dark Phoenix released on 1,480 screens in India.

Competing against such a film makes it a brave attempt. Collecting a big total also shows its strength.

The superhero flick did draw audience to the theatres on Eid holiday and maintained the momentum during the weekdays – collecting a total of Rs 7.3 crore during its three-day-run.

Film trade experts expect Dark Phoenix to witness an upward trend during its first weekend.

Dark Phoenix is however not alone in this trend of Hollywood films doing well in India, especially this year. Although, the film’s performance in India during the Eid holiday and alongside a Salman Khan release, makes it a case in point for those who change schedules to avoid competition from big Bollywood releases.

Another recent release Aladdin received positive response from the Indian audience and became the first choice of many movie-goers despite local releases such as India’s Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.

The musical fantasy started its India journey on a strong note and in three days, it collected more than Rs 18 crore. The live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same title, managed to rake in twice the business of new local offerings.

While Aladdin minted Rs 4.2 crore on its opening day, PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted collected Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. At the last count, Aladdin collected Rs 36.9 crore.

Sequel to 2014 release Godzilla -- Godzilla King of the Monsters -- which released in India on May 31 across 1,500 screens collected over Rs 18 crore in five days.

Despite poor reviews, avid fans of the Godzilla franchise came out for the movie to make the film a success, especially when it had a short time to perform at the Indian box office because of Bharat’s release. Another sequel Godzilla vs Kong is set to release on March 13, 2020.

Hollywood is pulling out all stops to benefit from the Indian market which has become an important territory for them due to the rising interest for English films.

In fact, last few years have been strong for Hollywood films in India with as many as 105 and 98 films releasing in the country in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

According to a 2019 EY report, Hollywood films contributed about 3-4 percent of the total business in the country, a decade ago. However, last year, that number went up to 10 percent. Success in recent years has established India as a very lucrative market for global studios.