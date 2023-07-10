Beyoncé's mother's Hollywood home burgled of $1 million in cash and jewellery

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles was not at her residence during the burglary.

Tina Knowles, the mother of pop icon Beyoncé, fell victim to a brazen burglary at her Los Angeles home, resulting in the loss of more than $1 million worth of precious jewellery and cash. The incident took place on July 5, while the 69-year-old Knowles was reportedly out of town, leaving her Hollywood residence unattended.

According to TMZ, the thieves managed to make off with an entire safe containing her jewellery.

The break-in was discovered that morning when an individual close to Knowles visited her house and noticed a safe missing. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, seeking answers regarding how the perpetrators gained access to the property.

As part of their inquiries, the police have been reaching out to Knowles' neighbours, hoping that they may possess vital information about the burglary. Additionally, security footage from the area is being carefully reviewed to uncover leads.

At present, the case remains shrouded in mystery, with no significant breakthroughs or suspects identified.

Just a few months ago, in April, Tina Knowles’ residence made headlines when an individual was caught for throwing rocks at her mailbox. However, she chose not to pursue charges against the perpetrator, as reported by TMZ.

In another harrowing incident, back in May, Knowles found herself in a dangerous situation while attending one of her daughter's concerts in Belgium. A video captured the moment paramedics rushed to her aid, pulling her from the crowd onto the stage. She, however, quickly assured everyone that she was unharmed and apologized to the audience.