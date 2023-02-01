English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

    The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, travelling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
    Beyonce

    Beyonce

    Music star Beyonce announced her first new tour in nearly seven years on Wednesday, in which she will take her latest album "Renaissance" on the road around Europe and North America.

    The "Renaissance World Tour" will kick off in Stockholm on May 10, travelling across the continent until the end of June. It will then resume in Toronto in July before wrapping in New Orleans in September.

    Beyonce released the chart-topping and critically-acclaimed "Renaissance", her seventh studio album, at the end of July. The record, inspired by Black and queer dance music culture and pioneers, is in the running for the coveted album of the year prize at this year's Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday.

    Beyonce's last studio tour was in 2016 in support of her album "Lemonade".