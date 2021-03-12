English
Betting big on India's growing subscription market, new player Voot Select bags 1 million subscribers

The platform is doubling down investments in content and marketing.

Maryam Farooqui
March 12, 2021 / 09:28 PM IST

While the overall video streaming space saw growth last year, it is the subscription based video on-demand (SVOD) platforms that need a special mention.

And that is because it is estimated that there was a 30 percent increase in the number of paid subscribers between March and July last year.

This is why it doesn't come as a surprise that a new player like Voot Select, which started its journey in March last year in the SVOD space, was able to get as many as one million subscribers in less than a year.

"Post unlock we haven't seen slowdown in subscription. In fact, it has been quiet the reverse. Don't think the growth will slowdown going forward. Plus, for us we are a new platform and it's just been a year. So, the headroom for growth is strong. For saturation to come in, there is time," said Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select and International Business, Viacom18.

However, Palia did not share number in terms of increase in paid subscribers expected for this year. But he said that the platform is doubling down investments in content and marketing.

When it comes to content that drove high engagement on the platform last year, it was their originals, digital first content and international shows.

"What worked best for us was our originals led by Asur. Then our Before TV  strategy has worked for us like Big Boss with 24 hour live channel. Even international content has worked but with a smaller audience. However, it (the audience) is a significant contributor. There are audiences that are coming only for international content," he said.

International shows like Shark Tank, Love Island USA, Your Honor, The Comey Rule were the most watched shows last year.

For this year, Voot Select will double down in all the three buckets in terms of content.

"We will offer one big original every month in Hindi. Then there will 10-12 regional originals this year on the platform. Plus, there will be more digital exclusives. And there is a strong slate lined up from September for English content," added Palia.
Disclaimer: Viacom 18 and Moneycontrol are part of Network 18 group
