'Besharam Rang' feat Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone takes Twitter by storm

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, “Besharam Rang” – these are the top trending topics on Twitter all day today as Yash Raj Films dropped the first ever song from the Bollywood superstars’ upcoming action flick “Pathaan”.

Twitter went into a meltdown after “Besharam Rang” was released at 11 am today with SRK and Deepika Padukone fans unable keep calm.

Padukone dons some spectacular beach looks in the song while Khan’s ripped abs make an appearance too.

Watch the song here:

Now let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted:

The singer of the song Shilpa Rao also shared a snippet of the song:

“Pathaan”, directed by Sidharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and will hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The movie will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen in a leading role after his 2018 film “Zero”.