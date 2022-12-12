'Besharam Rang' feat Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone takes Twitter by storm

Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from the "Pathaan" song. (Image: @pingami_/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, “Besharam Rang” – these are the top trending topics on Twitter all day today as Yash Raj Films dropped the first ever song from the Bollywood superstars’ upcoming action flick “Pathaan”.

Twitter went into a meltdown after “Besharam Rang” was released at 11 am today with SRK and Deepika Padukone fans unable keep calm.

Padukone dons some spectacular beach looks in the song while Khan’s ripped abs make an appearance too.

this goes straight into my top 3 of SRK's best looks ever

God, in love with #BesharamRang. @shilparao11 makes everything magical. Love her. @iamsrk is on fire. How can someone look this hot at this age! pic.twitter.com/XKeVbaYOoU

#DeepikaPadukone looking like an absolute dream

The man at 57 being that ripped is insane!

Song and choreography is kind of mid!#ShahRukhKhan mostly playing spectator was kind of a bummer!#BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/mqjyDEDDW0

DEEPIKA PADUKONE THE FINEST WOMAN ALIVE WHAT A MOTHER. pic.twitter.com/2K3auJAkNU

last 25 seconds of SRK Deepika with Sid Anand Supremacy!!! SOLD SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES JAN 25TH, 2023 #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/p1zhqdBCYh

This is actually the very first time that a female singer (Shilpa Rao) has a full fledged song in Siddharth Anand’s film..& this ft. Deepika!

A huge win by both females in itself to get a huge song full of themselves. NEVER happened before! DP’s role gonna be lit!

LOVED IT pic.twitter.com/ndFxXvLWpP

Now let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted:The singer of the song Shilpa Rao also shared a snippet of the song:“Pathaan”, directed by Sidharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and will hit the screens on January 25, 2023. The movie will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen in a leading role after his 2018 film “Zero”.