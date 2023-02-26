 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
8-year-old wins Best Actor award at Berlin Film Festival

Feb 26, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

Sofia Otero took home the top prize for portraying a trans child in the film '20,000 Species of Bees'.

Actor Sofia Otero poses with Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance Award at the Berlin Film Festival on February 25.

Eight-year-old Spanish girl Sofia Otero on Saturday won the best acting prize at the Berlin Film Festival for her role in the film "20,000 Species of Bees".

In the feature debut by Spanish director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, Otero plays a nine-year-old child who was born a boy but who considers herself a girl.

Collecting the prize, Otero fought back tears, later telling journalists that she was "very happy" to have won.

"I want to dedicate my life to acting," she added.