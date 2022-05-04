Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel pick between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan is...

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has his own take on which Hindi movie actor would make a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a virtual roundtable interview for his upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked which Bollywood actor could be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a coveted group which includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many other A-listers.

Cumberbatch, 45, asked news agency PTI for options. When presented with two names – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan – he said, Khan is great.

"I'd love to have an excuse to come back and if that's to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on," Cumberbatch told PTI

The British actor’s connection with India goes back a long time. As a student, he took a gap-year after school to travel to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery. Benedict Cumberbatch spent six months in India and remembers that time fondly.

"I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well,” he told PTI.

The two-time Oscar nominee, also known for his work on TV series Sherlock and films The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog , said he is aware about the popularity Doctor Strange films enjoy in India and hopes to deliver another entertainer with the much awaited sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - the second part of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange (2016) - marks the 45-year-old star's fifth appearance as Dr Stephen Strange aka Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled to be released across theatres in India on May 6.

(With inputs from PTI)