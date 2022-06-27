English
    Ben Affleck's 10-yr-old son Samuel bumps Lamborghini into BMW. How the actor reacted

    Affleck was standing outside the car while girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was sitting behind Samuel on the driver's side when the incident took place.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    Ben Affleck with his son Samuel. (Image credit: @BenniferUpdates/Twitter)

    Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel has recently bumped a Lamborghini into the front of a parked BMW at a Los Angeles luxury car dealership. The child was accompanied by the actor and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

    Affleck, 49, allowed the youngster to get behind the wheel of the car when he and Lopez were checking out at different cars and settled on the yellow Lamborghini Urus, which rents for $1,475 per day.

    Samuel got in the front seat while the engine was still running and put it in reverse, rolling the Lamborghini into the front of the white BMW.

    Affleck was standing outside the car while Lopez was sitting behind Samuel on the driver's side when the incident took place.

    Samuel soon came out of the car to inspect what happened when Affleck hugged and reassured him that he did not cause any damage.

    The actor was seen comforting his son later while Lopez held hands with Samuel as they walked away.

    Watch the video here.

    Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Affleck told TMZ that none of the cars were damaged and all parties were fine following the incident.

    An employee told the New York Post: "When (Samuel) got into the car, it jerked back and forth," he said. "We have a small lot and the cars are close."

    "Everybody was OK!" he added. "They seemed happy and continued to browse. 'The dealership would more than gladly welcome the stars back. Affleck loves cars. We hope they come in again."
    Tags: #Ben Affleck #BMW #Jennifer Lopez #Lamborghini
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 05:30 pm
